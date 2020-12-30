Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:30 p.m.

EXCHANGE-FIRE RESPONSE REVIEW

MEDFORD, Ore. — When the Almeda and Obenchain Fires hit, few Jackson County residents were notified about evacuation orders. KTVL-TV reports the lack of notification to evacuees as well as the lack of communication with media outlets throughout the disaster are some of the items a private consulting firm will be paid $43,958.80 to review. By Ambar Rodriguez. SENT: 620 words.

SPORTS

FBN CHARGERS HERBERT

Considering the way 2020 has gone, it might seem like ages since Justin Herbert made his first NFL start. But for the Los Angeles Chargers rookie, the season has gone quickly. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

FBN T25 FIESTA BOWL QUARTERBACK RIVALRY

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Iowa State’s Brock Purdy and Oregon’s Tyler Shough were baseball teammates when they were younger. They work out together in the offseason and have the same quarterbacks coach. By John Marshall. SENT: 600 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK PRISON: Federal prison in Oregon sees COVID cases spike.

STABBING SUSPECT: One injured and one arrested, following Portland stabbing.

TEENS INJURED CRASH: Five teenagers injured in Kelso, Washington, crash.

