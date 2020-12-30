Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 72, Nampa Christian 64
Green Canyon, Utah 54, Lake City 52
Hillcrest 52, Mountain Home 28
Middleton 61, Preston 52
Skyview 57, Parma 32
Star Valley, Wyo. 46, Skyline 43
Teton 81, Emmett 54
Thunder Ridge 75, Coeur d’Alene 68
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Coeur d’Alene 57, Burley 43
Parma 41, American Falls 38
Post Falls 62, Bonneville 60
Rigby 47, Lake City 31
Tri-Valley 63, Weiser 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
