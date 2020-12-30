Skip to Content
Published 8:28 pm

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 72, Nampa Christian 64

Green Canyon, Utah 54, Lake City 52

Hillcrest 52, Mountain Home 28

Middleton 61, Preston 52

Skyview 57, Parma 32

Star Valley, Wyo. 46, Skyline 43

Teton 81, Emmett 54

Thunder Ridge 75, Coeur d’Alene 68

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Coeur d’Alene 57, Burley 43

Parma 41, American Falls 38

Post Falls 62, Bonneville 60

Rigby 47, Lake City 31

Tri-Valley 63, Weiser 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

