SEATTLE — At least two new law enforcement officers have been identified as having participated in restraining Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after his airways were restricted in March. SENT: 320 words.

SEATTLE — Data from the Washington state Department of Health shows only a fraction of the more than 356,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine delivered here have been used. SENT: 320 words.

SEATTLE — The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is suing the owners and operators of the Electron Dam, alleging ongoing violations of the Endangered Species Act. SENT: 300 words.

BOSTON — The coronavirus pandemic has thrust virus experts and other normally low-profile scientists into the pop culture crucible this year. By Philip Marcelo. SENT: 950 words. With AP photos.

FBN SEAHAWKS 49ERS PREVIEW

The stakes for this season’s finale between fierce NFC West rivals Seattle and San Francisco are far more one-sided that a year ago. SENT: 760 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK COSTCO: 145 employees at Costco near Yakima positive for COVID-19.

BODY PARTS FOUND ARIZONA: $250k bond set for man accused of discarding human remains

HANFORD CLEANUP: Energy officials award incentive pay to Hanford contractors.