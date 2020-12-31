Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has affirmed that Oregon State Hospital leaders “willfully” violated court orders when they did not promptly admit a criminal defendant with severe mental illness for treatment so he could help in his legal defense. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a three-judge panel on Wednesday unanimously upheld a 2019 lower court ruling declaring the state psychiatric hospital in contempt of court for forcing Carlos Zamora-Skarr to stay in the county jail for more than six weeks as his mental state deteriorated. Hospital Relations Director Rebeka Gipson-King says hospital officials are disappointed by the decision because they feel they have been working so hard to serve patients well.

SHERIDAN, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has surged over the past month at a federal prison west of Salem. Officials confirmed Tuesday that on Dec. 4, the medium-security prison in Sheridan had two cases. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports by Wednesday, the Bureau of Prisons says the prison, which is home to about 1,450 male inmates, had 41 active cases among prisoners and another 10 cases diagnosed in staff. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Farrah Silver says the facility has had to find “alternate housing and spacing for social distancing, as well as quarantine and isolation purposes,” and added that the increased case number could be related to increased testing.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a woman has been arrested after police say she forced her way into the Portland apartment of someone with whom she was in a relationship, stabbed the person, and then barricaded herself inside. KOIN reports authorities received a call about a stabbing at an apartment in the Southwestern area of the city around 7:45 a.m. When police arrived they found one victim with a stab wound, who was taken to the hospital, and learned the woman was still armed with a knife and inside one of the apartment units. Police closed down multiple streets until she came out and was taken into custody.

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — Five teenagers were injured, including at least two who were airlifted with critical injuries, following a crash in Kelso, Washington. KOIN reports that during the crash, which occurred in a residential neighborhood, the car rolled over, caught on fire and ended up against a parked car. The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Some of those inside the car were ejected during the crash and suffered “significant injuries.” Two Lifeflight helicopters took two of the teenagers to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver and the three others were taken by ambulance to St. Johns Medical Center in Longview.