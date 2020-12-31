Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee is extending restrictions on businesses and social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic for another week. Inslee said the restrictions are now due to expire Jan. 11. In mid-November Inslee, in response to rising case numbers, announced a host of businesses must close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums. Retail stores — including grocery stores — were told to limit their indoor capacity to 25%. Also, indoor social gatherings with people from more than one household are prohibited unless attendees have either quarantined for 14 days before the gathering or tested negative for COVID-19 and quarantined for seven days. There’s no enforcement mechanism for indoor get-togethers.

UNDATED (AP) — Washington saw the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States this year, as well as the first deadly cluster as the pandemic upended virtually all activity in the state. The coronavirus outbreak was voted the state’s top news story of 2020 by Associated Press staff. Other top news items of the past 12 months included widespread protests over police issues, huge Western wildfires and the state’s attempts to deal with Asian giant hornets, better known as “murder hornets.”

UNDATED (AP) — Responses to the coronavirus pandemic and police brutality dominated legislative sessions in 2020 and led to many new laws that will take effect in the new year. Virus-related laws include those helping essential workers, boosting unemployment benefits and requiring time off for sick employees. A resolution in Alabama formally encouraged fist-bumping over handshakes. Legislatures also addressed police use of force against Black people and others of color. New laws will among other things mandate oversight and reporting, create civilian review panels, and require more disclosures about problem officers. Health care, housing and marijuana are other policy areas seeing changes in 2021.

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say 30 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since mid-December at a hotel housing over 200 homeless people in Renton. Public Health — Seattle & King County said Tuesday it’s the most cases seen since the beginning of the pandemic at any of the hotels the county is using to reduce virus transmission among homeless people. The Red Lion Hotel in Renton was opened by the county to keep people out of crowded bunk-bed or mats-on-the-ground shelters. After a quiet summer with few cases and a fall with only a few isolated spikes, 226 cases — including those of employees — have been connected to King County shelters and service sites or meal programs in the last month of 2020.