Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points in his return from a two-game absence, Paul George added 23 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers breezed past the Portland Trail Blazers 128-105. It was the Clippers’ second straight blowout win to close out the year. They beat Minnesota by 23 points a night earlier after bouncing back from an ugly 51-point defeat against Dallas last weekend. Leonard wore a clear plastic mask to protect his mouth, where he got eight stitches last week. Portland was led by CJ McCollum’s 25 points. Damian Lillard added 20 points, making 14 of 15 free throws.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks tried to find players in this year’s draft who could contribute right away. While it’s been a mixed bag with some surprises and some disappointments, the Seahawks seem to have accomplished their goal. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks and guard Damien Lewis have been the stars of the rookie group. Seattle has also gotten help from DeeJay Dallas, Freddie Swain and Alton Robinson. Coach Pete Carroll says he’s pleased with the contributions he’s gotten from the draft class and would welcome another crop of rookies just like it.

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jill Townsend scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds, Jenn Wirth had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 23 Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 58-42 for its sixth straight win. Townsend, the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year, also had four of the Bulldogs’ 16 assists. It was Jenn Wirth’s fifth double-double in six games. LeeAnne Wirth added 12 points for Gonzaga (7-2, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Kaylynne Truong had eight points and five assists. Malia Bambrick scored 10 points for Pepperdine (3-3, 0-2), which has lost three straight. Gonzaga outrebounded the Waves 49-21.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Iowa State’s Brock Purdy and Oregon’s Tyler Shough are heading back to the desert. Two of the most prolific high school quarterbacks in Arizona history will face off in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Purdy and Shough were baseball teammates when they were younger and have the same quarterbacks coach. They still work out together during the offseason. Now they’ll square off under the bright lights of a New Year’s Six bowl.