Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

STATE HOSPITAL-COURT ORDERS DISOBEYED

Appeals Court: State hospital leaders disobeyed court orders

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has affirmed that Oregon State Hospital leaders “willfully” violated court orders when they did not promptly admit a criminal defendant with severe mental illness for treatment so he could help in his legal defense. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a three-judge panel on Wednesday unanimously upheld a 2019 lower court ruling declaring the state psychiatric hospital in contempt of court for forcing Carlos Zamora-Skarr to stay in the county jail for more than six weeks as his mental state deteriorated. Hospital Relations Director Rebeka Gipson-King says hospital officials are disappointed by the decision because they feel they have been working so hard to serve patients well.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON

Federal prison in Oregon sees COVID cases spike

SHERIDAN, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has surged over the past month at a federal prison west of Salem. Officials confirmed Tuesday that on Dec. 4, the medium-security prison in Sheridan had two cases. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports by Wednesday, the Bureau of Prisons says the prison, which is home to about 1,450 male inmates, had 41 active cases among prisoners and another 10 cases diagnosed in staff. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Farrah Silver says the facility has had to find “alternate housing and spacing for social distancing, as well as quarantine and isolation purposes,” and added that the increased case number could be related to increased testing.

STABBING

1 injured, 1 arrested, following Portland stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a woman has been arrested after police say she forced her way into the Portland apartment of someone with whom she was in a relationship, stabbed the person, and then barricaded herself inside. KOIN reports authorities received a call about a stabbing at an apartment in the Southwestern area of the city around 7:45 a.m. When police arrived they found one victim with a stab wound, who was taken to the hospital, and learned the woman was still armed with a knife and inside one of the apartment units. Police closed down multiple streets until she came out and was taken into custody.

TEENS INJURED-CRASH

Five teenagers injured in Kelso, Washington, crash

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — Five teenagers were injured, including at least two who were airlifted with critical injuries, following a crash in Kelso, Washington. KOIN reports that during the crash, which occurred in a residential neighborhood, the car rolled over, caught on fire and ended up against a parked car. The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Some of those inside the car were ejected during the crash and suffered “significant injuries.” Two Lifeflight helicopters took two of the teenagers to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver and the three others were taken by ambulance to St. Johns Medical Center in Longview.

EXCHANGE-FIRE RESPONSE REVIEW

County to pay consulting firm to study response to fires

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — When the Almeda and Obenchain Fires hit, few Jackson County, Oregon, residents were notified about evacuation orders. Many were forced to flee with nothing but the clothes on their backs and no notification save for a knock on their door. While emergency officials rushed to respond to the fast-moving flames and to make sure residents were safe, there was also little to no communication with media outlets on the scale of the fire. KTVL-TV reports the lack of notification to evacuees as well as the lack of communication with media outlets throughout the disaster are some of the items a private consulting firm will be paid $43,958.80 to review.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Five Oregon counties moved from ‘Extreme’ to ‘High’ risk

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Five Oregon counties will be upgraded from Extreme Risk to High Risk levels, based on the area’s current COVID-19 data. Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement Tuesday. High Risk is the first level in which some businesses, including restaurants, can resume offering indoor services. From Jan. 1 through Jan. 14, there will be 24 counties in the Extreme Risk level, five at High Risk and seven at Lower Risk. Clatsop, Coos, Douglas, Lincoln and Morrow counties were moved to High Risk from Extreme. County risk levels are assessed every two weeks. The next assessment is Jan. 15.

NEZ PERCE TRIBE-LAND

Nez Perce Tribe reclaims ancestral land in Eastern Oregon

JOSEPH, Ore. (AP) — The Nez Perce Tribe is reclaiming an ancestral village site in Eastern Oregon more than a century after being pushed out the area. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports this month, the tribe in the town of Joseph purchased 148 acres of an area known as “the place of boulders.” The land was part of an 1855 treaty that granted the tribe millions of acres and the right to fish and hunt on lands ceded to the U.S. government. But the U.S. Army forced the Nez Perce to leave the area in 1877, in violation of that treaty.

ROAD RAGE KILLING

Police: Man killed in road rage incident near Coos Bay

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 28-year-old man was killed in what police described as a road-rage incident near Coos Bay. The World reports Michael David Moore was killed after he was run over by a person driving a Chevy Tahoe pickup at around 11:27 a.m. Sunday in North Bend. In a press release, District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said it’s clear Moore was intentionally struck. The Coos County Major Crime Team, Coos County Crash Team and North Bend police are investigating. Investigation so far shows a vehicle chase happened after an initial altercation in North Bend and Moore was struck and killed after he exited a vehicle and confronted the driver of the Tahoe.