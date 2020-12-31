Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Inslee extends virus restrictions until Jan. 11

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee is extending restrictions on businesses and social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic for another week. Inslee said the restrictions are now due to expire Jan. 11. In mid-November Inslee, in response to rising case numbers, announced a host of businesses must close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums. Retail stores — including grocery stores — were told to limit their indoor capacity to 25%. Also, indoor social gatherings with people from more than one household are prohibited unless attendees have either quarantined for 14 days before the gathering or tested negative for COVID-19 and quarantined for seven days. There’s no enforcement mechanism for indoor get-togethers.

YE-TOP STORIES-WASHINGTON

Pandemic, protests and ‘Murder Hornets’ top state stories

Washington saw the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States this year, as well as the first deadly cluster as the pandemic upended virtually all activity in the state. The coronavirus outbreak was voted the state’s top news story of 2020 by Associated Press staff. Other top news items of the past 12 months included widespread protests over police issues, huge Western wildfires and the state’s attempts to deal with Asian giant hornets, better known as “murder hornets.”

NEW LAWS

Virus aid, police reform dominate new US laws for 2021

Responses to the coronavirus pandemic and police brutality dominated legislative sessions in 2020 and led to many new laws that will take effect in the new year. Virus-related laws include those helping essential workers, boosting unemployment benefits and requiring time off for sick employees. A resolution in Alabama formally encouraged fist-bumping over handshakes. Legislatures also addressed police use of force against Black people and others of color. New laws will among other things mandate oversight and reporting, create civilian review panels, and require more disclosures about problem officers. Health care, housing and marijuana are other policy areas seeing changes in 2021.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

COVID-19 spike found at Renton homeless hotel

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say 30 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since mid-December at a hotel housing over 200 homeless people in Renton. Public Health — Seattle & King County said Tuesday it’s the most cases seen since the beginning of the pandemic at any of the hotels the county is using to reduce virus transmission among homeless people. The Red Lion Hotel in Renton was opened by the county to keep people out of crowded bunk-bed or mats-on-the-ground shelters. After a quiet summer with few cases and a fall with only a few isolated spikes, 226 cases — including those of employees — have been connected to King County shelters and service sites or meal programs in the last month of 2020.

K-9 OFFICER LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: Lakewood K-9 officer had dog attack man in custody

SEATTLE (AP) — A Pierce County man has filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit against a Lakewood police K-9 handler and his supervisors, claiming the officer had his dog attack him after he had been arrested. The Seattle Times reports Adrian Sims says he had surrendered to officer James Syler and two Pierce County deputies after fleeing a domestic disturbance in Bonney Lake in October 2017, and was in handcuffs when he was bitten. Syler and Lakewood Police Department have been sued five times since 2011 for incidents involving police dogs and alleged excessive use of force, resulting in settlements and medical payments totaling almost $300,000. A Lakewood spokesperson said the city had no comment because the litigation is active.

SMALL EARTHQUAKES

4th small earthquake in 3 days shakes Puget Sound area

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say an earthquake with a 3.2 magnitude reported Wednesday southeast of Seattle near Maple Valley is the fourth small quake in the Puget Sound area in the past three days. The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says the latest quake happened at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. On Tuesday morning, a small earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 was reported near Carnation, one day after a smaller magnitude 2.2 quake was reported in the same location Monday. The Carnation quakes came after a magnitude 2.9 earthquake was recorded about four miles from Monroe early Monday. The earthquakes have been reviewed by a seismologist.

TEENS INJURED-CRASH

Five teenagers injured in Kelso, Washington, crash

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — Five teenagers were injured, including at least two who were airlifted with critical injuries, following a crash in Kelso, Washington. KOIN reports that during the crash, which occurred in a residential neighborhood, the car rolled over, caught on fire and ended up against a parked car. The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Some of those inside the car were ejected during the crash and suffered “significant injuries.” Two Lifeflight helicopters took two of the teenagers to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver and the three others were taken by ambulance to St. Johns Medical Center in Longview.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-YAKIMA

Officials reinstall derailed trains near Yakima, clean spill

MABTON, Wash. (AP) — Three locomotives that tipped over in a train derailment last week near Mabton, Washington are now upright and the track is open for operations. BNSF spokeswoman Courtney Wallace says work continues to re-rail the other eight derailed cars and clean up spilled fuel. A semi-truck hauling farm equipment collided with the 116-car train near State Route 22 and Phillips Road on Dec. 23, causing three locomotives and eight empty grain containers to derail. Rail tracks were damaged and diesel fuel from the locomotives spilled. No one was seriously injured. Work began immediately to restore the track and clean up the fuel.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-POLAR PLUNGES

Virtually shivering: Crowded Jan. 1 polar plunges put on ice

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The tradition of taking an icy plunge into the ocean to ring in the new year is going to be different during the pandemic. Organizers of many traditional “polar plunges” have resolved to stay safe on New Year’s Day instead of potentially contributing to the COVID-19 surge. Maine’s Lobster Dip benefitting Special Olympics and the Polar Plunge benefitting the Natural Resources Council of Maine are among those that have ditched mass gatherings. Beth Comeau from the Natural Resources Council said “this is the year where you want to jump in, wash it off and start afresh.”

BOMB THREAT-LEAVENWORTH

Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Leavenworth, Wash.

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office ordered downtown Leavenworth evacuated Tuesday night after a male caller told a 911 dispatcher that he had placed an explosive device in a garbage can. At 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook that the area was safe. They said downtown Leavenworth was searched and cleared by a bomb team and FBI K9 team. The unidentified caller made the threat shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, prompting officials to mount a massive search for the device the caller said was placed in a trash receptacle located on Front Street. Officers escorted people out of the area, the sheriff’s office said.