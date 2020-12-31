AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 31.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve at the Space Needle in Seattle goes virtual – New Year’s at the Needle, sponsored by T-Mobile, held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, lighting up the Seattle monument with a musically-inspired midnight fireworks show, one of the largest structure-launched fireworks displays in the world * Last year’s fireworks were abandoned due to strong winds for the first time amid gusts of over 44mph

Location: Space Needle, 400 Broad St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.spaceneedle.com/, https://twitter.com/space_needle

Contacts: Amanda Lansford, Space Needle, amanda@spaceneedle.com, 1 206 753 4924

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve – New Year’s Eve * New Year countdown and celebrations held across the world

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jan. 01 New Year’s Day – New Year’s Day * Traditional New Year’s Day celebrations take place around the world