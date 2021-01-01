Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot by deputies in Bonneville County, Idaho, after he pointed a handgun at them. KBOI reports about 4 a.m. Wednesday an Idaho Falls police officer tried stopping a car that was acting suspiciously. The driver did not stop and then drove in front of two on-duty Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies. The deputies followed the driver as he pulled into an apartment complex. Authorities say a man, later identified as 21-year-old Peter England, came out from behind a nearby car and started walking toward the deputies while pointing a handgun. Deputies told England to stop and show his hands, but he didn’t and authorities say the deputies opened fire. Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending investigation.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed near a Boise, Idaho, parking lot and another man has been arrested. KBOI reports the victim was with a group of friends at an apartment around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The man was shot, then rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead later that morning. The suspect stayed on the scene after the incident. Boise Police say a 21-year-old man was arrested and faces murder charges. An investigation continues.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have released a rough timeline for when residents can expect their turn to get the coronavirus vaccination. But officials say much of the planning remains a work in progress and is contingent on how much vaccine the state receives and how many people want it. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Monday released the timeline that anticipates it will take through the end of the summer to vaccinate all adults who want the shot. The first round of shots started this month and is being administered to front-line health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities.

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho State Board of Education has approved a new graduate program for Lewis-Clark State College. The Lewiston Tribune reports the board unanimously approved the plan earlier this month for the nursing management and leadership degree. The graduate certificate program will be 13 credits, fully online. Now LCSC officials must submit the program to the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities for approval. School officials say the idea for the program originated from a request from Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Kootenai Health says there’s a need for advanced educational opportunities.