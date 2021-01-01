Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has issued a warning to Oregon businesses that defy her executive orders meant to reduced the spread of COVID-19. She said in a statement Thursday the businesses will face enforcement through fines or closure notices. KATU-TV reports the statement comes as some business owners around the state with backing from mayors say they plan to reopen on Jan. 1. East of Portland, Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is encouraging his business owners to reopen even though state health officials have deemed Clackamas County and 23 other counties an “extreme risk” for spreading the coronavirus. The designation bans all indoor dining, gym openings and indoor entertainment.

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has cleared a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy who shot a bystander in the leg during an altercation, and indicted the deputy’s intended and allegedly armed target. The Mail Tribune reports 25-year-old Anthony Hales was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury Wednesday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and menacing after he allegedly opened the door Dec. 2 to a deputy while holding an AM-15 rifle and wearing body armor. Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert says Deputy Trevor Waldeyer fired at Hales, but the gunshot hit a man who was trying to disarm Hales. Heckert says the gun and body armor were there because a rap music video was being filmed.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says four people were shot at a party in the Portland suburb of Happy Valley. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a house just east of Interstate 205. The sheriff’s office provided few details about the incident but said “several people” were attending a party there and four had been shot. The sheriff’s office says they were taken to hospitals for treatment and are expected to survive. Officials did not say whether anyone had been arrested.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A state land use board says the farm impacts of a recreational trail southwest of Portland in Yamhill County weren’t properly analyzed, so the project must be reconsidered. The Capital Press reports county officials failed to comply with a prior order to “make specific factual findings” about whether the 3-mile Yamhelas-Westider trail will “force a significant change in farming practices” related to pesticide spraying. The Land Use Board of Appeals says farmers are not obligated to accommodate the trail by changing their accepted farm practices, even if that change is ’reasonable, prudent and feasible.”