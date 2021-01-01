Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Data from the Washington state Department of Health shows only a fraction of the more than 356,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine delivered here have been used. The Seattle Times reports that less than 20% of the distribution — 59,491 doses — had been administered as of Wednesday morning. The health department estimates that about 500,000 people qualify for vaccination in the top priority group, named 1A, which includes high-risk workers in health care, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities. To speed the pace of vaccination in some areas, the health department announced Wednesday it was expanding the definition of the 1A category to allow extra vaccine to be distributed to health-care workers who are not on the front lines.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials say 145 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Costco store near Yakima, but the store remains open while the Yakima Health District investigates. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports infected workers are in quarantine, the store in Union Gap is conducting sitewide testing and more cases are expected to be reported. The heath district said in news release it will continue to monitor the outbreak that started before Christmas, when 68 workers tested positive for the virus. Commissioners issued a statement Tuesday saying they agree with keeping the store open, but sharply criticized Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders meant to slow virus spread, which impact many small businesses, schools and churches.

SEATTLE (AP) — At least two new law enforcement officers have been identified as having participated in restraining Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after his airways were restricted in March. The new records were released by the Washington State Patrol on Wednesday. Four Tacoma police officers have been on leave as the investigation into Ellis’ death continues. The records identify an off-duty sheriff’s sergeant who helped shove Ellis’ leg to hogtie him while he was handcuffed and prone on the ground and a fifth Tacoma police officer who placed a spit guard over Ellis’ head after he had complained that he could not breathe.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is suing the owners and operators of the Electron Dam, alleging ongoing violations of the Endangered Species Act. The Seattle Times reports spring chinook, bull trout and steelhead in the Puyallup River are protected under the ESA, but the lawsuit says more than 100-year-old Electron Dam has for years been a known fish killer on the river. A Wednesday statement from the tribe says during a routine operation in July 2020, operators of the dam “stranded, suffocated and pulverized thousands of adults and juvenile fish.” The fish kill happened the same month the dam’s owners placed artificial turf in the river without a permit as part of a construction project.