Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The stakes for this season’s finale between fierce NFC West rivals Seattle and San Francisco are far more one-sided that a year ago. Instead of a prime-time showdown for a division title the Seahawks are fighting for the possibility of a first-round bye while the 49ers are playing out the string of a disappointing season. The “home” game for the 49ers will be played in Glendale, Arizona, due to COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will likely need just one catch against the San Francisco 49ers to topple a team record that has stood for 35 years. Metcalf needs six yards receiving to top the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Steve Largent in 1985. Largent had 1,287 yards receiving that season. Metcalf sits at 1,282 after last week’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. The big plays Metcalf had earlier in the season have been tougher to come by but the first-time Pro Bowl selection is still doing his part to help out the Seahawks offense.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks tried to find players in this year’s draft who could contribute right away. While it’s been a mixed bag with some surprises and some disappointments, the Seahawks seem to have accomplished their goal. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks and guard Damien Lewis have been the stars of the rookie group. Seattle has also gotten help from DeeJay Dallas, Freddie Swain and Alton Robinson. Coach Pete Carroll says he’s pleased with the contributions he’s gotten from the draft class and would welcome another crop of rookies just like it.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi scored 26 points and No. 21 Oregon extended its winning streak at home to 27 games with a 82-69 victory over California. It was the seventh straight overall victory for the Ducks, who led by as many as 12 points down the stretch. Oregon has won eight straight against the Golden Bears. Matt Bradley scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, for Cal.