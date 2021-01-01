Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNOR WARNING

Gov. warns businesses not to reopen, defy COVID-19 orders

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has issued a warning to Oregon businesses that defy her executive orders meant to reduced the spread of COVID-19. She said in a statement Thursday the businesses will face enforcement through fines or closure notices. KATU-TV reports the statement comes as some business owners around the state with backing from mayors say they plan to reopen on Jan. 1. East of Portland, Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is encouraging his business owners to reopen even though state health officials have deemed Clackamas County and 23 other counties an “extreme risk” for spreading the coronavirus. The designation bans all indoor dining, gym openings and indoor entertainment.

DEPUTY JUSTIFIED SHOOTING

Deputy justified in shooting bystander at rap video filming

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has cleared a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy who shot a bystander in the leg during an altercation, and indicted the deputy’s intended and allegedly armed target. The Mail Tribune reports 25-year-old Anthony Hales was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury Wednesday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and menacing after he allegedly opened the door Dec. 2 to a deputy while holding an AM-15 rifle and wearing body armor. Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert says Deputy Trevor Waldeyer fired at Hales, but the gunshot hit a man who was trying to disarm Hales. Heckert says the gun and body armor were there because a rap music video was being filmed.

FOUR SHOT-PARTY

Sheriff’s Office: 4 shot at party in Portland suburb

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says four people were shot at a party in the Portland suburb of Happy Valley. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a house just east of Interstate 205. The sheriff’s office provided few details about the incident but said “several people” were attending a party there and four had been shot. The sheriff’s office says they were taken to hospitals for treatment and are expected to survive. Officials did not say whether anyone had been arrested.

RAIL TO TRAIL-FARM ISSUES

Land Use Board: Oregon recreation trail must be reconsidered

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A state land use board says the farm impacts of a recreational trail southwest of Portland in Yamhill County weren’t properly analyzed, so the project must be reconsidered. The Capital Press reports county officials failed to comply with a prior order to “make specific factual findings” about whether the 3-mile Yamhelas-Westider trail will “force a significant change in farming practices” related to pesticide spraying. The Land Use Board of Appeals says farmers are not obligated to accommodate the trail by changing their accepted farm practices, even if that change is ’reasonable, prudent and feasible.”

KU KLUX KLAN FLYERS

Police: Ku Klux Klan flyers dropped at homes

TULELAKE, Calif. (AP) — Police say 15 to 20 packages filled with rice and Ku Klux Klan flyers were scattered around a small town in northern California near the Oregon border. The Herald and News in Klamath Falls, Oregon reports the flyers were left in Tulelake, California over the weekend. Residents found the materials on the doorsteps of their homes and businesses. Tulelake Police Chief Tony Ross said this week that KKK recruitment paraphernalia also appeared in town about four years ago, but in neither case have police identified a culprit. Ross says a person found to be responsible could be charged with offensive littering.

STATE HOSPITAL-COURT ORDERS DISOBEYED

Appeals Court: State hospital leaders disobeyed court orders

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has affirmed that Oregon State Hospital leaders “willfully” violated court orders when they did not promptly admit a criminal defendant with severe mental illness for treatment so he could help in his legal defense. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a three-judge panel on Wednesday unanimously upheld a 2019 lower court ruling declaring the state psychiatric hospital in contempt of court for forcing Carlos Zamora-Skarr to stay in the county jail for more than six weeks as his mental state deteriorated. Hospital Relations Director Rebeka Gipson-King says hospital officials are disappointed by the decision because they feel they have been working so hard to serve patients well.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON

Federal prison in Oregon sees COVID cases spike

SHERIDAN, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has surged over the past month at a federal prison west of Salem. Officials confirmed Tuesday that on Dec. 4, the medium-security prison in Sheridan had two cases. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports by Wednesday, the Bureau of Prisons says the prison, which is home to about 1,450 male inmates, had 41 active cases among prisoners and another 10 cases diagnosed in staff. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Farrah Silver says the facility has had to find “alternate housing and spacing for social distancing, as well as quarantine and isolation purposes,” and added that the increased case number could be related to increased testing.

STABBING

1 injured, 1 arrested, following Portland stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a woman has been arrested after police say she forced her way into the Portland apartment of someone with whom she was in a relationship, stabbed the person, and then barricaded herself inside. KOIN reports authorities received a call about a stabbing at an apartment in the Southwestern area of the city around 7:45 a.m. When police arrived they found one victim with a stab wound, who was taken to the hospital, and learned the woman was still armed with a knife and inside one of the apartment units. Police closed down multiple streets until she came out and was taken into custody.