Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

Only a fraction of vaccine has been used in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Data from the Washington state Department of Health shows only a fraction of the more than 356,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine delivered here have been used. The Seattle Times reports that less than 20% of the distribution — 59,491 doses — had been administered as of Wednesday morning. The health department estimates that about 500,000 people qualify for vaccination in the top priority group, named 1A, which includes high-risk workers in health care, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities. To speed the pace of vaccination in some areas, the health department announced Wednesday it was expanding the definition of the 1A category to allow extra vaccine to be distributed to health-care workers who are not on the front lines.

145 employees at Costco near Yakima positive for COVID-19

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials say 145 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Costco store near Yakima, but the store remains open while the Yakima Health District investigates. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports infected workers are in quarantine, the store in Union Gap is conducting sitewide testing and more cases are expected to be reported. The heath district said in news release it will continue to monitor the outbreak that started before Christmas, when 68 workers tested positive for the virus. Commissioners issued a statement Tuesday saying they agree with keeping the store open, but sharply criticized Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders meant to slow virus spread, which impact many small businesses, schools and churches.

2 new officers identified in death of Black man

SEATTLE (AP) — At least two new law enforcement officers have been identified as having participated in restraining Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after his airways were restricted in March. The new records were released by the Washington State Patrol on Wednesday. Four Tacoma police officers have been on leave as the investigation into Ellis’ death continues. The records identify an off-duty sheriff’s sergeant who helped shove Ellis’ leg to hogtie him while he was handcuffed and prone on the ground and a fifth Tacoma police officer who placed a spit guard over Ellis’ head after he had complained that he could not breathe.

Puyallup tribe suing Electron Dam citing fish kills

SEATTLE (AP) — The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is suing the owners and operators of the Electron Dam, alleging ongoing violations of the Endangered Species Act. The Seattle Times reports spring chinook, bull trout and steelhead in the Puyallup River are protected under the ESA, but the lawsuit says more than 100-year-old Electron Dam has for years been a known fish killer on the river. A Wednesday statement from the tribe says during a routine operation in July 2020, operators of the dam “stranded, suffocated and pulverized thousands of adults and juvenile fish.” The fish kill happened the same month the dam’s owners placed artificial turf in the river without a permit as part of a construction project.

Energy officials award incentive pay to Hanford contractors

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — The Department of Energy is awarding nearly $77 million in incentive pay to four contractors for their work at the Hanford nuclear reservation in fiscal 2020. All earned a larger percentage of incentive pay for their work in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 than they did in the previous year. The Hanford site in Eastern Washington state has 56 million gallons of radioactive waste in underground tanks. The waste is left from producing about two-thirds of the nation’s plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program. The awards are for Hanford’s three environmental cleanup contractors and its sitewide services contractor. Together they employ about 6,100 workers.

Inslee extends virus restrictions until Jan. 11

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee is extending restrictions on businesses and social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic for another week. Inslee said the restrictions are now due to expire Jan. 11. In mid-November Inslee, in response to rising case numbers, announced a host of businesses must close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums. Retail stores — including grocery stores — were told to limit their indoor capacity to 25%. Also, indoor social gatherings with people from more than one household are prohibited unless attendees have either quarantined for 14 days before the gathering or tested negative for COVID-19 and quarantined for seven days. There’s no enforcement mechanism for indoor get-togethers.

Pandemic, protests and ‘Murder Hornets’ top state stories

Washington saw the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States this year, as well as the first deadly cluster as the pandemic upended virtually all activity in the state. The coronavirus outbreak was voted the state’s top news story of 2020 by Associated Press staff. Other top news items of the past 12 months included widespread protests over police issues, huge Western wildfires and the state’s attempts to deal with Asian giant hornets, better known as “murder hornets.”

Virus aid, police reform dominate new US laws for 2021

Responses to the coronavirus pandemic and police brutality dominated legislative sessions in 2020 and led to many new laws that will take effect in the new year. Virus-related laws include those helping essential workers, boosting unemployment benefits and requiring time off for sick employees. A resolution in Alabama formally encouraged fist-bumping over handshakes. Legislatures also addressed police use of force against Black people and others of color. New laws will among other things mandate oversight and reporting, create civilian review panels, and require more disclosures about problem officers. Health care, housing and marijuana are other policy areas seeing changes in 2021.

COVID-19 spike found at Renton homeless hotel

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say 30 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since mid-December at a hotel housing over 200 homeless people in Renton. Public Health — Seattle & King County said Tuesday it’s the most cases seen since the beginning of the pandemic at any of the hotels the county is using to reduce virus transmission among homeless people. The Red Lion Hotel in Renton was opened by the county to keep people out of crowded bunk-bed or mats-on-the-ground shelters. After a quiet summer with few cases and a fall with only a few isolated spikes, 226 cases — including those of employees — have been connected to King County shelters and service sites or meal programs in the last month of 2020.

Lawsuit: Lakewood K-9 officer had dog attack man in custody

SEATTLE (AP) — A Pierce County man has filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit against a Lakewood police K-9 handler and his supervisors, claiming the officer had his dog attack him after he had been arrested. The Seattle Times reports Adrian Sims says he had surrendered to officer James Syler and two Pierce County deputies after fleeing a domestic disturbance in Bonney Lake in October 2017, and was in handcuffs when he was bitten. Syler and Lakewood Police Department have been sued five times since 2011 for incidents involving police dogs and alleged excessive use of force, resulting in settlements and medical payments totaling almost $300,000. A Lakewood spokesperson said the city had no comment because the litigation is active.