Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Starting January 1, drivers violating Idaho’s hands-free device, distracted driving law will risk getting a citation. The law has been in effect since July 1, but Idaho State Police troopers have been issuing warnings to drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. Since July, there have been more than 700 warnings issued. Citations can be issued beginning Friday. The first offense is a $75 fine. Get caught twice in three years and face a $150 fine. The third and subsequent offenses in three years means a $300 fine and could also result in a 90 day suspension of a license.

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — A 19-year-old man died Friday after an early morning collision on Interstate 84 in Caldwell. Idaho State Police say a 24-year-old Caldwell man was driving east on the westbound lanes of the interstate just before 2:30 a.m. in a 2001 Toyota Sequoia, CBS2 reported. The Sequoia struck a 2005 Ford Focus carrying four people. One of the passengers, 19-year-old Reed Thulander of Cambridge, died in the crash. Another passenger in the Focus and the driver of the Sequoia were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver of the Sequoia was wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an environmental group has no legal standing to challenge the specific components of endangered species recovery plans. The ruling last week came in a 2014 petition by the Center for Biological Diversity that asked federal wildlife officials to update a recovery plan for threatened grizzly bears. It also asked the agency’s plans to take into account updated information from new research. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ruled that recovery plans are guidelines for the agency and not rules that can be challenged in court.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Vaccinations started in Washington state prisons this week while prisoners point to poor conditions, the Department of Corrections announced on New Year’s Eve the second COVID-related death of a corrections officer. Officer David Christensen was one of 63 Stafford Creek Corrections Center staff members who tested positive for the virus. He died Tuesday. The agency had received limited doses of COVID-19 vaccines by Monday that are being distributed according to the state’s Phase 1a plan. Elderly prisoners and corrections officers who work with them are some of the first on the priority list for the department.