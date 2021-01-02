Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Salem, Oregon, used flash bangs to separate opposing groups of protesters Friday afternoon. Authorities had declared an unlawful assembly and Salem Police Lt. Debbie Aguilar said “several arrests” had been made. An exact figure wasn’t immediately available. The Statesman Journal reports that a rally against COVID-19 mandates put on by Oregon Women For Trump took place at the State Capitol and a few hundred people marched through the rain to the governor’s residence. While a group of right-wing protesters were returning around 4 p.m. to the Capitol they encountered a group of counter protesters. Officers from Oregon State Police and the Salem Police Department intervened before the sides could clash.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden says he’s seeking reelection in 2022, ending speculation that Oregon’s senior senator might retire and pave the way for a crowded lineup of potential replacements. Wyden told Oregon Public Broadcasting that he believes he has more work to do in Washington D.C. Wyden holds several key positions in Congress, including on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Should Democrats regain control of the Senate this month, Wyden is in line to chair the powerful Senate Finance Committee. Wyden said the racial justice protests of 2020 changed the way he thinks about his job.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The new year has brought a new beginning for some of the most famous trails in the Columbia River Gorge. Eagle Creek Trail, the iconic pathway that passes waterfalls and steep cliff edges, reopened Friday after 2017 wildfire damage kept it closed for more than three years, the Statesman Journal reported. The epicenter of the 49,000-acre Eagle Creek Fire, the trail is open for its entire length, from the trailhead near Cascade Locks to Wahtum Lake. It wasn’t the only high-profile pathway to reopen in the Gorge. Other trails that reopened include Wahclella Falls and the Larch Mountain Trail between Multnomah Falls and Wahkeena Falls.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver’s Quartz Mountain Distillers was surprised Wednesday by a $14,060 fine from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for producing hand sanitizer. But the company found out Thursday evening that the fee won’t be enforced. Owner Randy Kyle said the distillery began making hand sanitizer in April. The family owners gave most of it away to help local health care workers remain safe. All distillers that made hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic were facing the fine. The Department of Health & Human Services on Thursday announced it was directing the FDA not to enforce the fine after the FDA received heavy backlash on social media.