Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Damian Lillard joined Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler as the only Portland players to score 15,000 points for the franchise, finishing with 34 as the Trail Blazers spoiled Golden State’s home opener with a 123-98 win over the Warriors. CJ McCollum added 28 points for Portland, knocking down 4 of 5 3-pointers early as Portland hit 10 of 15 from long range to start the game. Stephen Curry had 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Andrew Wiggins scored 15 and Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 10 points in his first home game with the team.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and No. 8 Oregon remained undefeated with a 92-69 victory over USC. It was Oregon’s 27th straight victory, the longest active winning streak in the nation. The Ducks have also won 24 consecutive Pac-12 games and 22 in a row at Matthew Knight Arena. Endyia Rogers had 20 points and Amaya Oliver added 13 for USC.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will rest veteran tight end Greg Olsen for Sunday’s regular-season finale against San Francisco. Seattle coach Pete Carroll says Olsen “tweaked” his foot last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Olsen returned last week after missing a month due to a torn plantar fascia in his left foot. Carroll said the move is precautionary in the hopes Olsen is ready for next week, with the Seahawks likely hosting a playoff game.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Fiesta Bowl will be a different experience for No. 12 Iowa State and No. 25 Oregon. Most of the extracurricular activities have been shelved because of the pandemic. The stadium on Saturday will be all but empty instead of filled with 70,000 fans. For the Cyclones, it will be their first time playing in a New Year’s Six bowl. The Ducks have been there before, playing in a major bowl for the seventh time in 12 years.