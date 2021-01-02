Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON PROTESTS

Arrests during dueling protests in Salem, Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Salem, Oregon, used flash bangs to separate opposing groups of protesters Friday afternoon. Authorities had declared an unlawful assembly and Salem Police Lt. Debbie Aguilar said “several arrests” had been made. An exact figure wasn’t immediately available. The Statesman Journal reports that a rally against COVID-19 mandates put on by Oregon Women For Trump took place at the State Capitol and a few hundred people marched through the rain to the governor’s residence. While a group of right-wing protesters were returning around 4 p.m. to the Capitol they encountered a group of counter protesters. Officers from Oregon State Police and the Salem Police Department intervened before the sides could clash.

WYDEN-REELECTION

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden plans to seek reelection in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden says he’s seeking reelection in 2022, ending speculation that Oregon’s senior senator might retire and pave the way for a crowded lineup of potential replacements. Wyden told Oregon Public Broadcasting that he believes he has more work to do in Washington D.C. Wyden holds several key positions in Congress, including on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Should Democrats regain control of the Senate this month, Wyden is in line to chair the powerful Senate Finance Committee. Wyden said the racial justice protests of 2020 changed the way he thinks about his job.

TRAILS OPEN-OREGON

Columbia River Gorge trails reopened after 2017 wildfire

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The new year has brought a new beginning for some of the most famous trails in the Columbia River Gorge. Eagle Creek Trail, the iconic pathway that passes waterfalls and steep cliff edges, reopened Friday after 2017 wildfire damage kept it closed for more than three years, the Statesman Journal reported. The epicenter of the 49,000-acre Eagle Creek Fire, the trail is open for its entire length, from the trailhead near Cascade Locks to Wahtum Lake. It wasn’t the only high-profile pathway to reopen in the Gorge. Other trails that reopened include Wahclella Falls and the Larch Mountain Trail between Multnomah Falls and Wahkeena Falls.

DISTILLERS-HAND SANITIZER

Distillers that made hand sanitizer won’t face federal fine

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver’s Quartz Mountain Distillers was surprised Wednesday by a $14,060 fine from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for producing hand sanitizer. But the company found out Thursday evening that the fee won’t be enforced. Owner Randy Kyle said the distillery began making hand sanitizer in April. The family owners gave most of it away to help local health care workers remain safe. All distillers that made hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic were facing the fine. The Department of Health & Human Services on Thursday announced it was directing the FDA not to enforce the fine after the FDA received heavy backlash on social media.

GRIZZLY BEARS-RECOVERY PLANS

Judge: Groups can’t challenge endangered species plans

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an environmental group has no legal standing to challenge the specific components of endangered species recovery plans. The ruling last week came in a 2014 petition by the Center for Biological Diversity that asked federal wildlife officials to update a recovery plan for threatened grizzly bears. It also asked the agency’s plans to take into account updated information from new research. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ruled that recovery plans are guidelines for the agency and not rules that can be challenged in court.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Violent crowd in Portland leads to arrests, business damage

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police made arrests after a New Year’s Eve crowd became violent, throwing fireworks, bricks and frozen water bottles at officers. The crowd of 80 to 100 people gathered near Main Street and some engaged in violence, prompting officials to declare a riot and issue warnings to leave the area. Police said some officers were targeted by balloons that may have been laced with a substance that caused burning to the skin. Some law enforcement officers were injured by no Portland officers were hurt. Several businesses were damaged. The crowd mostly dispersed by 2 a.m. Friday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE-OREGON

Health care worker has allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon health care worker has been hospitalized after having a severe allergic reaction to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Oregon Health Authority says the employee at Wallowa Memorial Hospital experienced anaphylaxis after receiving a first dose of the vaccine this week. The health authority said vaccines for COVID-19 can cause mild to moderate side effects in some people. This can include pain and swelling on the arm and sometimes fever, chills, tiredness and headache. In rare cases, some people have experienced severe allergic reactions. Health officials will continue to track adverse reactions. So far, 38,698 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Oregon since the week of Dec. 13.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNOR WARNING

Gov. warns businesses not to reopen, defy COVID-19 orders

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has issued a warning to Oregon businesses that defy her executive orders meant to reduced the spread of COVID-19. She said in a statement Thursday the businesses will face enforcement through fines or closure notices. KATU-TV reports the statement comes as some business owners around the state with backing from mayors say they plan to reopen on Jan. 1. East of Portland, Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is encouraging his business owners to reopen even though state health officials have deemed Clackamas County and 23 other counties an “extreme risk” for spreading the coronavirus. The designation bans all indoor dining, gym openings and indoor entertainment.