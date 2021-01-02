Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRAILS OPEN-OREGON

Columbia River Gorge trails reopened after 2017 wildfire

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The new year has brought a new beginning for some of the most famous trails in the Columbia River Gorge. Eagle Creek Trail, the iconic pathway that passes waterfalls and steep cliff edges, reopened Friday after 2017 wildfire damage kept it closed for more than three years, the Statesman Journal reported. The epicenter of the 49,000-acre Eagle Creek Fire, the trail is open for its entire length, from the trailhead near Cascade Locks to Wahtum Lake. It wasn’t the only high-profile pathway to reopen in the Gorge. Other trails that reopened include Wahclella Falls and the Larch Mountain Trail between Multnomah Falls and Wahkeena Falls.

DISTILLERS-HAND SANITIZER

Distillers that made hand sanitizer won’t face federal fine

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver’s Quartz Mountain Distillers was surprised Wednesday by a $14,060 fine from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for producing hand sanitizer. But the company found out Thursday evening that the fee won’t be enforced. Owner Randy Kyle said the distillery began making hand sanitizer in April. The family owners gave most of it away to help local health care workers remain safe. All distillers that made hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic were facing the fine. The Department of Health & Human Services on Thursday announced it was directing the FDA not to enforce the fine after the FDA received heavy backlash on social media.

DISTRACTED DRIVING-TICKETS

Idaho distracted driving law means tickets starting Friday

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Starting January 1, drivers violating Idaho’s hands-free device, distracted driving law will risk getting a citation. The law has been in effect since July 1, but Idaho State Police troopers have been issuing warnings to drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. Since July, there have been more than 700 warnings issued. Citations can be issued beginning Friday. The first offense is a $75 fine. Get caught twice in three years and face a $150 fine. The third and subsequent offenses in three years means a $300 fine and could also result in a 90 day suspension of a license.

GRIZZLY BEARS-RECOVERY PLANS

Judge: Groups can’t challenge endangered species plans

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an environmental group has no legal standing to challenge the specific components of endangered species recovery plans. The ruling last week came in a 2014 petition by the Center for Biological Diversity that asked federal wildlife officials to update a recovery plan for threatened grizzly bears. It also asked the agency’s plans to take into account updated information from new research. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ruled that recovery plans are guidelines for the agency and not rules that can be challenged in court.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Violent crowd in Portland leads to arrests, business damage

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police made arrests after a New Year’s Eve crowd became violent, throwing fireworks, bricks and frozen water bottles at officers. The crowd of 80 to 100 people gathered near Main Street and some engaged in violence, prompting officials to declare a riot and issue warnings to leave the area. Police said some officers were targeted by balloons that may have been laced with a substance that caused burning to the skin. Some law enforcement officers were injured by no Portland officers were hurt. Several businesses were damaged. The crowd mostly dispersed by 2 a.m. Friday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON DEATH

2nd Washington corrections officer dies of COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Vaccinations started in Washington state prisons this week while prisoners point to poor conditions, the Department of Corrections announced on New Year’s Eve the second COVID-related death of a corrections officer. Officer David Christensen was one of 63 Stafford Creek Corrections Center staff members who tested positive for the virus. He died Tuesday. The agency had received limited doses of COVID-19 vaccines by Monday that are being distributed according to the state’s Phase 1a plan. Elderly prisoners and corrections officers who work with them are some of the first on the priority list for the department.

SEATTLE PROTESTS-ARRESTS

Police arrest 2 protesters on New Year’s Eve in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Police made two arrests and at least one business was vandalized as marchers took to the streets through Capitol Hill on New Year’s Eve. One person was arrested for property damage and another for obstruction. That’s according to the Seattle Police Department. The group was also setting off heavy-grade fireworks. At one point they allegedly aimed them at the King County Youth Services Center. The group on Thursday night was relatively small compared to some of the demonstrations that have been held over the course of the year. About 40 protesters clad in black from head to toe gathered at Cal Anderson Park and began weaving their way through city streets.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE-OREGON

Health care worker has allergic reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon health care worker has been hospitalized after having a severe allergic reaction to the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The Oregon Health Authority says the employee at Wallowa Memorial Hospital experienced anaphylaxis after receiving a first dose of the vaccine this week. The health authority said vaccines for COVID-19 can cause mild to moderate side effects in some people. This can include pain and swelling on the arm and sometimes fever, chills, tiredness and headache. In rare cases, some people have experienced severe allergic reactions. Health officials will continue to track adverse reactions. So far, 38,698 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Oregon since the week of Dec. 13.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-VACCINE

Only a fraction of vaccine has been used in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Data from the Washington state Department of Health shows only a fraction of the more than 356,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine delivered here have been used. The Seattle Times reports that less than 20% of the distribution — 59,491 doses — had been administered as of Wednesday morning. The health department estimates that about 500,000 people qualify for vaccination in the top priority group, named 1A, which includes high-risk workers in health care, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities. To speed the pace of vaccination in some areas, the health department announced Wednesday it was expanding the definition of the 1A category to allow extra vaccine to be distributed to health-care workers who are not on the front lines.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COSTCO

145 employees at Costco near Yakima positive for COVID-19

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials say 145 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Costco store near Yakima, but the store remains open while the Yakima Health District investigates. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports infected workers are in quarantine, the store in Union Gap is conducting sitewide testing and more cases are expected to be reported. The heath district said in news release it will continue to monitor the outbreak that started before Christmas, when 68 workers tested positive for the virus. Commissioners issued a statement Tuesday saying they agree with keeping the store open, but sharply criticized Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders meant to slow virus spread, which impact many small businesses, schools and churches.