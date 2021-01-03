Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

STANLEY, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners has turned down a request from two Idaho nonprofits to contest a proposed lease that would allow a 195-foot cellular tower to be built in the Sawtooths as part of the nationwide first responders’ network, FirstNet. The board voted unanimously to reject appeals from the Idaho Conservation League and Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Conservation groups and Stanley residents have raised concerns about the proposed tower, which would be built by telecommunications company AT&T. Opponents say the tower would mar the natural beauty of the Sawtooth Valley and popular nearby Redfish Lake.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore says he is no longer pursuing the Boise State job and has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was a candidate at his alma mater after Bryan Harsin took the Auburn job. Moore was the winningest quarterback in college football history with a 50-3 record when he left Boise State in 2011. The Dallas offense finished No. 1 in the NFL in Moore’s first season as the play-caller last year. Dallas was leading the league again when Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Cameron Shelton had a career-high 30 points as Northern Arizona narrowly beat Idaho 83-78 in overtime. Scott Blakney led the Vandals on Saturday with a career-high 23 points.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Starting January 1, drivers violating Idaho’s hands-free device, distracted driving law will risk getting a citation. The law has been in effect since July 1, but Idaho State Police troopers have been issuing warnings to drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. Since July, there have been more than 700 warnings issued. Citations can be issued beginning Friday. The first offense is a $75 fine. Get caught twice in three years and face a $150 fine. The third and subsequent offenses in three years means a $300 fine and could also result in a 90 day suspension of a license.