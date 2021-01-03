Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler promised to hold violent demonstrators accountable in a press conference hosted after two straight days of vandalization and clashes with police. Wheeler said Friday that he would organize a meeting with law enforcement to determine a response to “anarchist violence” in the city. Police say demonstrators launched fireworks at a federal courthouse and sent projectiles at police officers. Wheeler called for the Oregon Legislature to pass a bill to increase penalties for those who repeatedly vandalize property. He also said that state lawmakers may need to change laws to afford the city government more surveillance abilities, though he provided no specifics when pressed for details.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 spread to 30 patients in the past week at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. That’s according to a news release from PeaceHealth on Friday evening. None of the patients were admitted because of the virus, and none tested positive upon admission. Additionally, six employees who were caring for the patients also tested positive for the virus. PeaceHealth placed 86 employees in self-quarantine because of the outbreak. The facility’s medical officer says their infection specialists are conducting a review to understand the root cause of the outbreak. Clark County Public Health and PeaceHealth are notifying potentially exposed patients.

SEATTLE (AP) — Western Washington and Oregon are in for a winter wallop this weekend with strong winds, widespread rain in the lowlands, and significant mountain snow to start off 2021. The National Weather Service said heavy rainfall will increase the threat of landslides in western Washington. A Wind Advisory will be active between 4 p.m. and midnight in the Willamette Valley in Oregon. Gusts could create winds as high as 50 miles per hour, making power outages or downed tree limbs possible. Sustained winds around Puget Sound are expected at 20-30 mph this weekend, with gusts up to 55 mph.

SEATTLE (AP) — Nearly 29 tons of Dungeness crab is being voluntarily recalled by the Quinault Tribe. The recall affects live and uneviscerated Dungeness crab. The crabs are being recalled due to possible elevated marine toxin levels. The toxin is called domoic acid, which can be harmful to people if the contaminated shellfish are consumed. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps, which can start within 24 hours of consumption. The crab was caught by the tribe from Dec. 23-28 and sold to food processors in Washington. Everyone who purchased the crabs is being advised to destroy the product and contact the place where it was purchased.