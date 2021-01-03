Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy accounted for two scores and No. 12 Iowa State grinded out a 34-17 win over No. 25 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. The Cyclones used their ball-control offense to dominate the time of possession and keep Oregon’s offense off the field for long stretches to win their first New Year’s Six bowl. Hall, an AP All-American, had 34 carries and his ninth 100-yard game this season. Purdy, who went to high school in nearby Gilbert, threw for 156 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-29 passing, adding a touchdown on the ground.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting as top-ranked Gonzaga opened its West Coast Conference schedule by beating San Francisco 85-62. Joel Ayayi added 18 points and Andrew Nembhard had 14 for unbeaten Gonzaga, which has won 44 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the nation. Drew Timme had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jamaree Bouyea scored 18 for San Francisco, which has lost 20 consecutive games to Gonzaga since 2012. The Dons were undone by poor shooting in the second half. Dzmitry Ryuny added 11 points.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 23 points and No. 21 Oregon defeated Stanford 73-56 for its eighth straight win. Eugene Omoruyi added 15 points, and LJ Figueroa had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Eric Williams scored 12 for the Ducks. Bryce Wills and Spencer Jones had 12 points apiece to pace the Cardinal, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The youngest team in the FBS this season, mistake-prone Oregon looked it in a 34-17 loss to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. The Ducks committed a season-high five turnovers, including a muffed kickoff return, had a touchdown negated by a penalty and held the ball for only 17:12. Down 28-17 at the half, Oregon’s six second-half possessions ended punt-fumble-punt-fumble-punt-interception. They finished the season 4-3.