Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND DEMONSTRATIONS-OREGON

Portland mayor vows to hold vandalizers accountable

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler promised to hold violent demonstrators accountable in a press conference hosted after two straight days of vandalization and clashes with police. Wheeler said Friday that he would organize a meeting with law enforcement to determine a response to “anarchist violence” in the city. Police say demonstrators launched fireworks at a federal courthouse and sent projectiles at police officers. Wheeler called for the Oregon Legislature to pass a bill to increase penalties for those who repeatedly vandalize property. He also said that state lawmakers may need to change laws to afford the city government more surveillance abilities, though he provided no specifics when pressed for details.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEDICAL CENTER

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has COVID-19 outbreak

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 spread to 30 patients in the past week at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. That’s according to a news release from PeaceHealth on Friday evening. None of the patients were admitted because of the virus, and none tested positive upon admission. Additionally, six employees who were caring for the patients also tested positive for the virus. PeaceHealth placed 86 employees in self-quarantine because of the outbreak. The facility’s medical officer says their infection specialists are conducting a review to understand the root cause of the outbreak. Clark County Public Health and PeaceHealth are notifying potentially exposed patients.

WINTER STORM

Winds and rain could lead to landslides, flooding

SEATTLE (AP) — Western Washington and Oregon are in for a winter wallop this weekend with strong winds, widespread rain in the lowlands, and significant mountain snow to start off 2021. The National Weather Service said heavy rainfall will increase the threat of landslides in western Washington. A Wind Advisory will be active between 4 p.m. and midnight in the Willamette Valley in Oregon. Gusts could create winds as high as 50 miles per hour, making power outages or downed tree limbs possible. Sustained winds around Puget Sound are expected at 20-30 mph this weekend, with gusts up to 55 mph.

CRAB RECALL

Quinault Tribe recall 29 tons of Dungeness crab due to toxin

SEATTLE (AP) — Nearly 29 tons of Dungeness crab is being voluntarily recalled by the Quinault Tribe. The recall affects live and uneviscerated Dungeness crab. The crabs are being recalled due to possible elevated marine toxin levels. The toxin is called domoic acid, which can be harmful to people if the contaminated shellfish are consumed. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps, which can start within 24 hours of consumption. The crab was caught by the tribe from Dec. 23-28 and sold to food processors in Washington. Everyone who purchased the crabs is being advised to destroy the product and contact the place where it was purchased.

ARMED SUSPECTS-SEARCH

Police shut down neighborhood searching for armed suspects

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Five people were taken into custody after the Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team spent hours searching for armed suspects in the Hollywood District. Police said the suspects were wanted in connection to an armed robbery Friday afternoon. Officers arrested two suspects, but three remained outstanding. That’s when authorities activated SERT and warned residents in the area to stay inside and lock their doors while police searched for the suspects, who were believed to still be armed. Roughly three hours later, police reported five people had been detained. Police have not disclosed any criminal charges.

OREGON PROTESTS

Arrests during dueling protests in Salem, Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Salem, Oregon, used flash bangs to separate opposing groups of protesters Friday afternoon. Authorities had declared an unlawful assembly and Salem Police Lt. Debbie Aguilar said “several arrests” had been made. An exact figure wasn’t immediately available. The Statesman Journal reports that a rally against COVID-19 mandates put on by Oregon Women For Trump took place at the State Capitol and a few hundred people marched through the rain to the governor’s residence. While a group of right-wing protesters were returning around 4 p.m. to the Capitol they encountered a group of counter protesters. Officers from Oregon State Police and the Salem Police Department intervened before the sides could clash.

WYDEN-REELECTION

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden plans to seek reelection in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden says he’s seeking reelection in 2022, ending speculation that Oregon’s senior senator might retire and pave the way for a crowded lineup of potential replacements. Wyden told Oregon Public Broadcasting that he believes he has more work to do in Washington D.C. Wyden holds several key positions in Congress, including on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Should Democrats regain control of the Senate this month, Wyden is in line to chair the powerful Senate Finance Committee. Wyden said the racial justice protests of 2020 changed the way he thinks about his job.

TRAILS OPEN-OREGON

Columbia River Gorge trails reopened after 2017 wildfire

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The new year has brought a new beginning for some of the most famous trails in the Columbia River Gorge. Eagle Creek Trail, the iconic pathway that passes waterfalls and steep cliff edges, reopened Friday after 2017 wildfire damage kept it closed for more than three years, the Statesman Journal reported. The epicenter of the 49,000-acre Eagle Creek Fire, the trail is open for its entire length, from the trailhead near Cascade Locks to Wahtum Lake. It wasn’t the only high-profile pathway to reopen in the Gorge. Other trails that reopened include Wahclella Falls and the Larch Mountain Trail between Multnomah Falls and Wahkeena Falls.