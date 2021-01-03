Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEDICAL CENTER

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has COVID-19 outbreak

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 spread to 30 patients in the past week at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. That’s according to a news release from PeaceHealth on Friday evening. None of the patients were admitted because of the virus, and none tested positive upon admission. Additionally, six employees who were caring for the patients also tested positive for the virus. PeaceHealth placed 86 employees in self-quarantine because of the outbreak. The facility’s medical officer says their infection specialists are conducting a review to understand the root cause of the outbreak. Clark County Public Health and PeaceHealth are notifying potentially exposed patients.

INSULIN PRICES-CAP

New Washington law sets $100 cap on copayments for insulin

SEATTLE (AP) — Many Washington residents with diabetes will have an easier time affording insulin this year, as a law imposes a $100 cap on patient copayments. The law applies to any health-care plan issued or renewed after Jan. 1 that covers insulin drugs. It includes language to protect people who have “high deductible” insurance from paying more than $100 per 30-day supply. The law was approved by the Washington Legislature in March to ease a crisis that can lead to medical complications. Studies show an estimated-one quarter of patients ration the medication because of cost or difficulty obtaining steady supplies.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRIBES-VACCINE TRIALS

Fast rollout of virus vaccine trials reveals tribal distrust

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Few Native American tribes have signed up to participate in clinical trials as coronavirus vaccines are developed. The reasons range from suspicion and distrust tied to unethical practices of the past to the quick nature of the studies, which typically may need several layers of approval from tribes. Researchers say that without participation from Native Americans, tribes won’t know which vaccine might best be suited for their citizens. About a handful of tribes have agreed to allow researchers to enroll their citizens in vaccine trials, including in the Southwest and Pacific Northwest. They point to a need to slow the virus among a population that’s been disproportionately affected.

SUICIDE LAWSUIT-SPOKANE COUNTY

Family of man who killed himself in jail sues Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The family of a Washington state man who killed himself in a Spokane County Jail in 2018 is suing the county. The family says in their lawsuit that the death of 24-year-old Chris Rogers could have been prevented. The Spokesman-Review reported Wednesday that Rogers had schizophrenia and believed that a Martian would kill his family if he did not kill himself. His family is suing both the county and NaphCare, the company that provides mental health evaluations for inmates. Rogers was one of eight inmates who died at the Spokane County jail in a 14-month span.

WINTER STORM

Winds and rain could lead to landslides, flooding

SEATTLE (AP) — Western Washington and Oregon are in for a winter wallop this weekend with strong winds, widespread rain in the lowlands, and significant mountain snow to start off 2021. The National Weather Service said heavy rainfall will increase the threat of landslides in western Washington. A Wind Advisory will be active between 4 p.m. and midnight in the Willamette Valley in Oregon. Gusts could create winds as high as 50 miles per hour, making power outages or downed tree limbs possible. Sustained winds around Puget Sound are expected at 20-30 mph this weekend, with gusts up to 55 mph.

CRAB RECALL

Quinault Tribe recall 29 tons of Dungeness crab due to toxin

SEATTLE (AP) — Nearly 29 tons of Dungeness crab is being voluntarily recalled by the Quinault Tribe. The recall affects live and uneviscerated Dungeness crab. The crabs are being recalled due to possible elevated marine toxin levels. The toxin is called domoic acid, which can be harmful to people if the contaminated shellfish are consumed. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps, which can start within 24 hours of consumption. The crab was caught by the tribe from Dec. 23-28 and sold to food processors in Washington. Everyone who purchased the crabs is being advised to destroy the product and contact the place where it was purchased.

TRAILS OPEN-OREGON

Columbia River Gorge trails reopened after 2017 wildfire

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The new year has brought a new beginning for some of the most famous trails in the Columbia River Gorge. Eagle Creek Trail, the iconic pathway that passes waterfalls and steep cliff edges, reopened Friday after 2017 wildfire damage kept it closed for more than three years, the Statesman Journal reported. The epicenter of the 49,000-acre Eagle Creek Fire, the trail is open for its entire length, from the trailhead near Cascade Locks to Wahtum Lake. It wasn’t the only high-profile pathway to reopen in the Gorge. Other trails that reopened include Wahclella Falls and the Larch Mountain Trail between Multnomah Falls and Wahkeena Falls.

DISTILLERS-HAND SANITIZER

Distillers that made hand sanitizer won’t face federal fine

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver’s Quartz Mountain Distillers was surprised Wednesday by a $14,060 fine from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for producing hand sanitizer. But the company found out Thursday evening that the fee won’t be enforced. Owner Randy Kyle said the distillery began making hand sanitizer in April. The family owners gave most of it away to help local health care workers remain safe. All distillers that made hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic were facing the fine. The Department of Health & Human Services on Thursday announced it was directing the FDA not to enforce the fine after the FDA received heavy backlash on social media.

DISTRACTED DRIVING-TICKETS

Idaho distracted driving law means tickets starting Friday

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Starting January 1, drivers violating Idaho’s hands-free device, distracted driving law will risk getting a citation. The law has been in effect since July 1, but Idaho State Police troopers have been issuing warnings to drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. Since July, there have been more than 700 warnings issued. Citations can be issued beginning Friday. The first offense is a $75 fine. Get caught twice in three years and face a $150 fine. The third and subsequent offenses in three years means a $300 fine and could also result in a 90 day suspension of a license.

GRIZZLY BEARS-RECOVERY PLANS

Judge: Groups can’t challenge endangered species plans

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an environmental group has no legal standing to challenge the specific components of endangered species recovery plans. The ruling last week came in a 2014 petition by the Center for Biological Diversity that asked federal wildlife officials to update a recovery plan for threatened grizzly bears. It also asked the agency’s plans to take into account updated information from new research. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ruled that recovery plans are guidelines for the agency and not rules that can be challenged in court.