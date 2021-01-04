BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE — Washington, Oregon, more than two dozen Native American and Alaska Native tribes and cultural groups from the Northwest are suing the federal government to stop the sale of the National Archives building in Seattle, a plan that would force the relocation of millions of invaluable historical records to California and Missouri. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The world’s richest person made the single-largest charitable contribution in 2020, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list of top donations, a $10 billion gift that is intended to help fight climate change. SENT: 500 words.

HOUMA, La. — A shipyard in Louisiana has a $178 million Navy contract to build two new research ships for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors LLC is located in Houma, the same city where another shipyard is building three smaller research vessels for the National Science Foundation. SENT: 360 words.

EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington state residential development is using fans to blow away methane gas emitted from a decommissioned landfill on which the homes were built. SENT: 290 words.

SEATTLE — Take away one 40-point outburst in early December and the general feeling is the Seattle Seahawks’ offense that was flying earlier in the season is about to enter the playoffs in more of a slog. By Tim Booth. SENT: 840 words.

While Gonzaga and Baylor remain firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, Shaka Smart and fourth-ranked Texas are making a push into the rankings’ top tier, too. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

