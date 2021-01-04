Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an attempted murder suspect who escaped from a temporary holding cell and ran out of police headquarters in downtown Portland. The Oregonian reports 24-year-old David Dahlen was arrested Saturday on suspicion of ramming a stolen pickup into an officer on Christmas Eve, fracturing her pelvis. He escaped from a locking room at the Police Bureau’s detective division while awaiting questioning. A police spokesman says officers have not yet figured out how Dahlen escaped but described it as “unprecedented” in the bureau’s recent history. Police did not provide an update Sunday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a burning home in northwest Oregon. The Oregonian reports firefighters were called to the two-story home in Seaside on Friday afternoon and found the structure engulfed in flames. A search turned up the body of 69-year-old Bonnie Dasse, who was the only one inside the home. Investigators have not said what caused the blaze, and officials are still trying to pin down a timeline. No other homes were damaged. Seaside is a small coastal city just south of Astoria.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler promised to hold violent demonstrators accountable in a press conference hosted after two straight days of vandalization and clashes with police. Wheeler said Friday that he would organize a meeting with law enforcement to determine a response to “anarchist violence” in the city. Police say demonstrators launched fireworks at a federal courthouse and sent projectiles at police officers. Wheeler called for the Oregon Legislature to pass a bill to increase penalties for those who repeatedly vandalize property. He also said that state lawmakers may need to change laws to afford the city government more surveillance abilities, though he provided no specifics when pressed for details.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 spread to 30 patients in the past week at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. That’s according to a news release from PeaceHealth on Friday evening. None of the patients were admitted because of the virus, and none tested positive upon admission. Additionally, six employees who were caring for the patients also tested positive for the virus. PeaceHealth placed 86 employees in self-quarantine because of the outbreak. The facility’s medical officer says their infection specialists are conducting a review to understand the root cause of the outbreak. Clark County Public Health and PeaceHealth are notifying potentially exposed patients.