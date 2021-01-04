Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a burning home in northwest Oregon. The Oregonian reports firefighters were called to the two-story home in Seaside on Friday afternoon and found the structure engulfed in flames. A search turned up the body of 69-year-old Bonnie Dasse, who was the only one inside the home. Investigators have not said what caused the blaze, and officials are still trying to pin down a timeline. No other homes were damaged. Seaside is a small coastal city just south of Astoria.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 spread to 30 patients in the past week at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. That’s according to a news release from PeaceHealth on Friday evening. None of the patients were admitted because of the virus, and none tested positive upon admission. Additionally, six employees who were caring for the patients also tested positive for the virus. PeaceHealth placed 86 employees in self-quarantine because of the outbreak. The facility’s medical officer says their infection specialists are conducting a review to understand the root cause of the outbreak. Clark County Public Health and PeaceHealth are notifying potentially exposed patients.

SEATTLE (AP) — Many Washington residents with diabetes will have an easier time affording insulin this year, as a law imposes a $100 cap on patient copayments. The law applies to any health-care plan issued or renewed after Jan. 1 that covers insulin drugs. It includes language to protect people who have “high deductible” insurance from paying more than $100 per 30-day supply. The law was approved by the Washington Legislature in March to ease a crisis that can lead to medical complications. Studies show an estimated-one quarter of patients ration the medication because of cost or difficulty obtaining steady supplies.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Few Native American tribes have signed up to participate in clinical trials as coronavirus vaccines are developed. The reasons range from suspicion and distrust tied to unethical practices of the past to the quick nature of the studies, which typically may need several layers of approval from tribes. Researchers say that without participation from Native Americans, tribes won’t know which vaccine might best be suited for their citizens. About a handful of tribes have agreed to allow researchers to enroll their citizens in vaccine trials, including in the Southwest and Pacific Northwest. They point to a need to slow the virus among a population that’s been disproportionately affected.