Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Russell Wilson connected on two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks rallied for a 26-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers to end the season on a four-game winning streak. Seattle’s playoff seeding didn’t change because Green Bay and New Orleans both won. The Seahawks earned the No. 3 spot in the NFC and will host the Los Angeles Rams next Saturday. Seattle appeared in serious trouble early in the fourth quarter when it trailed 16-6. But Wilson hit Lockett on touchdowns of 6 and 4 yards to help Seattle push ahead.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry let it fly from way out under pressure with a minute-plus left for another perfect swish on the way to a career-high 62 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Portland 137-122 on Sunday night to split the two-game set with the Trail Blazers. Curry had the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season, finishing 18 for 31 and 8 of 16 on 3-pointers after beginning with a 21-point first quarter. One small blemish in his brilliant night: Curry had his streak of free throws snapped at a franchise-record 80 in the first. The run dated to March 29, 2019, vs. Memphis. Against Portland, he made a career-high 18 on 19 attempts. Damian Lillard scored 32 points for Portland.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere had a career-high 33 points along with 10 rebounds and No. 11 UCLA held off No. 8 Oregon 73-71 on Sunday, snapping the Ducks’ 27-game winning streak. In addition to the longest active winning streak in the nation, the Ducks (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) had won 24 straight conference games and 22 consecutive games at Matthew Knight Arena. Charisma Osborne added 22 points for the well-rested Bruins (6-2, 4-2), who had not played since Dec. 21.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The youngest team in the FBS this season, mistake-prone Oregon looked it in a 34-17 loss to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. The Ducks committed a season-high five turnovers, including a muffed kickoff return, had a touchdown negated by a penalty and held the ball for only 17:12. Down 28-17 at the half, Oregon’s six second-half possessions ended punt-fumble-punt-fumble-punt-interception. They finished the season 4-3.