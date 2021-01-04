Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CELL TOWER-CHALLENGE

Idaho land board dismisses request to quash cell tower plan

STANLEY, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners has turned down a request from two Idaho nonprofits to contest a proposed lease that would allow a 195-foot cellular tower to be built in the Sawtooths as part of the nationwide first responders’ network, FirstNet. The board voted unanimously to reject appeals from the Idaho Conservation League and Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Conservation groups and Stanley residents have raised concerns about the proposed tower, which would be built by telecommunications company AT&T. Opponents say the tower would mar the natural beauty of the Sawtooth Valley and popular nearby Redfish Lake.

COWBOYS-KELLEN MOORE

Moore ends pursuit of Boise State job, staying with Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore says he is no longer pursuing the Boise State job and has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was a candidate at his alma mater after Bryan Harsin took the Auburn job. Moore was the winningest quarterback in college football history with a 50-3 record when he left Boise State in 2011. The Dallas offense finished No. 1 in the NFL in Moore’s first season as the play-caller last year. Dallas was leading the league again when Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

DISTRACTED DRIVING-TICKETS

Idaho distracted driving law means tickets starting Friday

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Starting January 1, drivers violating Idaho’s hands-free device, distracted driving law will risk getting a citation. The law has been in effect since July 1, but Idaho State Police troopers have been issuing warnings to drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. Since July, there have been more than 700 warnings issued. Citations can be issued beginning Friday. The first offense is a $75 fine. Get caught twice in three years and face a $150 fine. The third and subsequent offenses in three years means a $300 fine and could also result in a 90 day suspension of a license.

FATAL CRASH

19-year-old Idaho man killed in wrong-way crash

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — A 19-year-old man died Friday after an early morning collision on Interstate 84 in Caldwell. Idaho State Police say a 24-year-old Caldwell man was driving east on the westbound lanes of the interstate just before 2:30 a.m. in a 2001 Toyota Sequoia, CBS2 reported. The Sequoia struck a 2005 Ford Focus carrying four people. One of the passengers, 19-year-old Reed Thulander of Cambridge, died in the crash. Another passenger in the Focus and the driver of the Sequoia were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver of the Sequoia was wearing a seatbelt. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

GRIZZLY BEARS-RECOVERY PLANS

Judge: Groups can’t challenge endangered species plans

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an environmental group has no legal standing to challenge the specific components of endangered species recovery plans. The ruling last week came in a 2014 petition by the Center for Biological Diversity that asked federal wildlife officials to update a recovery plan for threatened grizzly bears. It also asked the agency’s plans to take into account updated information from new research. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ruled that recovery plans are guidelines for the agency and not rules that can be challenged in court.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON DEATH

2nd Washington corrections officer dies of COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Vaccinations started in Washington state prisons this week while prisoners point to poor conditions, the Department of Corrections announced on New Year’s Eve the second COVID-related death of a corrections officer. Officer David Christensen was one of 63 Stafford Creek Corrections Center staff members who tested positive for the virus. He died Tuesday. The agency had received limited doses of COVID-19 vaccines by Monday that are being distributed according to the state’s Phase 1a plan. Elderly prisoners and corrections officers who work with them are some of the first on the priority list for the department.