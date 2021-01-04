Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON RANCHERS GRAZING

SALEM, Ore. — The federal government has proposed awarding grazing allotments to an Oregon ranching family whose members were convicted of arson in a court battle that triggered the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 360 words.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES SEATTLE

SEATTLE — Washington, Oregon, more than two dozen Native American and Alaska Native tribes and cultural groups from the Northwest are suing the federal government to stop the sale of the National Archives building in Seattle, a plan that would force the relocation of millions of invaluable historical records to California and Missouri. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

OREGON LEGISLATURE DIVERSITY

SALEM, Ore. — Acknowledging Oregon’s history of racism, Democratic leaders in the state House pledged Monday to open paths for more diverse representation in the Legislature and its leadership. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 370 words. With AP photos.

FLIR SALE

PORTLAND, Ore. — California-based Teledyne Technologies will buy the Oregon thermal-imaging company Flir for $8 billion in cash and stock. SENT: 300 words.

NOAA RESEARCH SHIPS

HOUMA, La. — A shipyard in Louisiana has a $178 million Navy contract to build two new research ships for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors LLC is located in Houma, the same city where another shipyard is building three smaller research vessels for the National Science Foundation. SENT: 360 words.

SPORTS

BKC STANFORD OREGON ST: Da Silva’s 31 points, 10 boards lead Stanford past Oregon St

IN BRIEF

ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT ESCAPE: Police: Suspect escapes precinct after cleaners open door.

CHILD REMAINS: Oregon police seek help in identifying child.

