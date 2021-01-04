WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily Game

8-1-1

(eight, one, one)

Hit 5

13-15-27-28-34

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Keno

02-03-05-06-07-08-09-10-21-23-27-28-39-46-50-54-60-61-63-76

(two, three, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-six, fifty, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-six)

Lotto

02-16-23-24-30-36

(two, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-six)

Match 4

02-09-11-21

(two, nine, eleven, twenty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $410 million