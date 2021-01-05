Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The federal government has proposed awarding grazing allotments to an Oregon ranching family whose members were convicted of arson in a court battle that triggered the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists. The Dec. 31 action by the Bureau of Land Management in favor of Hammond Ranches angered environmental groups. Steven Hammond, co-owner of the ranch, and his father, Dwight, were convicted of arson for setting fire to range land and sent to prison for mandatory five-year sentences. President Donald Trump pardoned the Hammonds in 2018, allowing them to be freed from federal prison.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Acknowledging Oregon’s history of racism, Democratic leaders in the state House pledged Monday to open paths for more diverse representation in the Legislature and its leadership. It comes as Rep. Janelle Bynum, who is Black and represents Portland’s eastern suburbs, announced Monday that she’s dropping her bid to become House speaker. Bynum said on Twitter that she looks forward to the day when she can be elected to lead the House. Leaders of the Democratic-controlled House credited Bynum for confronting racism. They made several pledges toward more inclusiveness, such as including House members of color in Democratic caucus leadership.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is calling for vaccinating Oregonians faster as the Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported 728 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. Health officials initially reported 731 cases on Monday but said later that three Multnomah County cases were found to be duplicates. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports state officials have received nearly 200,000 vaccine doses but have administered only about a quarter, a rate that places Oregon among the slowest performing states nationwide. Brown directed the Oregon Health Authority to administer 12,000 vaccinations per day by two weeks from now, saying she wants the authority to partner widely to get it accomplished.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington, Oregon and more than two dozen Native American and Alaska Native tribes are suing the federal government to stop the sale of the National Archives building in Seattle. The sale would force the relocation of millions of invaluable historical records to California and Missouri. The government is planning to sell the vast warehouse under a law aimed at unloading excess civilian property, but the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday says the building is anything but “excess.” It contains irreplaceable documents dating to the 1840s and is used all the time for research about everything from tribal history to Japanese internment during World War II.