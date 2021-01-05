Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An Amber alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who authorities say may have been kidnapped from Yakima, Washington. Authorities say Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro took the garbage out from her Yakima home at about 11:20 a.m. Monday and did not return. Yakima Police Captain Shawn Boyle told The Seattle Times her family was home when she disappeared and grew concerned when she didn’t come back inside. She was last seen wearing jeans and blue sweatshirt. Detectives believe she may have been kidnapped by 36-year-old Daniel Ovante, a man who had “coerced her via social media,” and took her to Arizona for about a month, authorities said. She was found and taken back to Washington in November.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington, Oregon and more than two dozen Native American and Alaska Native tribes are suing the federal government to stop the sale of the National Archives building in Seattle. The sale would force the relocation of millions of invaluable historical records to California and Missouri. The government is planning to sell the vast warehouse under a law aimed at unloading excess civilian property, but the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday says the building is anything but “excess.” It contains irreplaceable documents dating to the 1840s and is used all the time for research about everything from tribal history to Japanese internment during World War II.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state residential development is using fans to blow away methane gas emitted from a decommissioned landfill on which the homes were built. The Everett Herald reports two fans at either end of the Riverfront Development in Everett suck the gas from the soil and blow out the vapor through a steel pipe. Plans for the six-phase development along the Snohomish River owned by Shelter Holdings include 1,250 multi-family units. The property is expected to generate small amounts of methane for years, but the production rate has slowed substantially and likely will continue to diminish over time.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The federal government has proposed awarding grazing allotments to an Oregon ranching family whose members were convicted of arson in a court battle that triggered the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists. The Dec. 31 action by the Bureau of Land Management in favor of Hammond Ranches angered environmental groups. Steven Hammond, co-owner of the ranch, and his father, Dwight, were convicted of arson for setting fire to range land and sent to prison for mandatory five-year sentences. President Donald Trump pardoned the Hammonds in 2018, allowing them to be freed from federal prison.