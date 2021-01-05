Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Take away one 40-point outburst in early December and the general feeling is the Seattle Seahawks’ offense that was flying earlier in the season is about to enter the playoffs in more of a slog. That would be the outside view. Pete Carroll sees nothing wrong with the way the Seahawks are getting things done offensively going into the postseason. In some regards the Seahawks will go into Saturday’s wild-card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams looking more and more like the type of team that’s come to be expected during Carroll’s tenure. They’re throwing less, running more and relying on their defense.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oscar da Silva had 31 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, Jaiden Delaire added 19 points and nine boards and Stanford beat Oregon State 81-71 in a rescheduled contest. Da Silva was 11 of 16 from the field, getting his eighth career double-double. Delaire was 7 of 9 at the free-throw line to help Stanford make 73% of its 30 attempts. Freshman reserve Michael O’Connell set season highs with 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for Stanford. Jarod Lucas led Oregon State.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The top two spots in the the first NET rankings mirror The Associated Press college basketball poll. Gonzaga and Baylor were No. 1 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings released Monday, not long after taking the top two spots in the AP Top 25. Tennessee, ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25, was third in the NET, followed by Illinois and Villanova. Iowa, Houston, Texas and Missouri rounded out the top 10.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams’ defense is undeniably the best in the NFL. Rookie coordinator Brandon Staley’s group allowed the fewest points, total yards, yards passing, touchdown passes and first downs in the league this season while carrying a mediocre offense to 10 wins and a postseason berth. The Rams probably shouldn’t try to find out whether this dominant defense can win a playoff game all by itself. Los Angeles is headed to Seattle on Saturday for the second postseason meeting ever between the NFC West rivals. Rams defenders know they have a tough assignment against Russell Wilson and the high-scoring Seattle offense.