AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 05.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 05 12:00 PM Idaho Gov. Little’s public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts a statewide AARP telephone town hall to provide information and answer questions regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Idaho (12:00 PM EST), and joins Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch to offer brief remarks and an update on the status of the coronavirus vaccine (2:30 PM EST)

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

AARP: Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/. ** vaccine update: https://idhw.webex.com/idhw/onstage/g.php?MTID=e2cccf5a363cfc1e7654e8fb651232869

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 07 2:30 PM Micron Technology: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.micron.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/MicronTech

Contacts: Kipp Bedard, Micron Technology Investor Relations, 1 208 368 4400

——————–

Thursday, Jan. 07 Micron Technology: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://investors.micron.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/MicronTech

Contacts: Kipp Bedard, Micron Technology Investor Relations, 1 208 368 4400