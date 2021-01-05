Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALMON RECOVERY

BOISE — A group brought together by Idaho Gov. Brad Little to find ways to bolster faltering salmon and steelhead populations has agreed to encourage habitat restoration but avoided making a decision about breaching dams. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 570 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director to hold a 2:30 p.m. MT news conference concerning coronavirus vaccinations. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 400 words by 4 p.m.

FENN-TREASURE-PLEA

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Utah man has pleaded guilty after authorities said he was caught digging in a Yellowstone National Park cemetery in search of hidden treasure. SENT: 286 words.