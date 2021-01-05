Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON RANCHERS-GRAZING

Ranchers whose case sparked standoff may get grazing rights

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The federal government has proposed awarding grazing allotments to an Oregon ranching family whose members were convicted of arson in a court battle that triggered the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists. The Dec. 31 action by the Bureau of Land Management in favor of Hammond Ranches angered environmental groups. Steven Hammond, co-owner of the ranch, and his father, Dwight, were convicted of arson for setting fire to range land and sent to prison for mandatory five-year sentences. President Donald Trump pardoned the Hammonds in 2018, allowing them to be freed from federal prison.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES-SEATTLE

Washington, Oregon, 29 tribes sue over plan to move archives

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington, Oregon and more than two dozen Native American and Alaska Native tribes are suing the federal government to stop the sale of the National Archives building in Seattle. The sale would force the relocation of millions of invaluable historical records to California and Missouri. The government is planning to sell the vast warehouse under a law aimed at unloading excess civilian property, but the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday says the building is anything but “excess.” It contains irreplaceable documents dating to the 1840s and is used all the time for research about everything from tribal history to Japanese internment during World War II.

POTATO PEST

US issues new rules for Idaho potato field quarantines

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released a new plan involving methods to deal with a microscopic pest in southeastern Idaho that threatens the state’s billion-dollar industry that supplies a third of the nation’s potatoes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture late last week released the final rule that sets out criteria for killing off pale cyst nematodes and reopening quarantined fields to production. The new rule follows a 2018 court decision that found the U.S. government illegally quarantined Idaho potato fields infested with the nematode first discovered in 2006. But the judge allowed the quarantines to remain until the Agriculture Department approved new rules with public input.

CELL TOWER-CHALLENGE

Idaho land board dismisses request to quash cell tower plan

STANLEY, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners has turned down a request from two Idaho nonprofits to contest a proposed lease that would allow a 195-foot cellular tower to be built in the Sawtooths as part of the nationwide first responders’ network, FirstNet. The board voted unanimously to reject appeals from the Idaho Conservation League and Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Conservation groups and Stanley residents have raised concerns about the proposed tower, which would be built by telecommunications company AT&T. Opponents say the tower would mar the natural beauty of the Sawtooth Valley and popular nearby Redfish Lake.

COWBOYS-KELLEN MOORE

Moore ends pursuit of Boise State job, staying with Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore says he is no longer pursuing the Boise State job and has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was a candidate at his alma mater after Bryan Harsin took the Auburn job. Moore was the winningest quarterback in college football history with a 50-3 record when he left Boise State in 2011. The Dallas offense finished No. 1 in the NFL in Moore’s first season as the play-caller last year. Dallas was leading the league again when Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

DISTRACTED DRIVING-TICKETS

Idaho distracted driving law means tickets starting Friday

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Starting January 1, drivers violating Idaho’s hands-free device, distracted driving law will risk getting a citation. The law has been in effect since July 1, but Idaho State Police troopers have been issuing warnings to drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. Since July, there have been more than 700 warnings issued. Citations can be issued beginning Friday. The first offense is a $75 fine. Get caught twice in three years and face a $150 fine. The third and subsequent offenses in three years means a $300 fine and could also result in a 90 day suspension of a license.