Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON RANCHERS-GRAZING

Ranchers whose case sparked standoff may get grazing rights

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The federal government has proposed awarding grazing allotments to an Oregon ranching family whose members were convicted of arson in a court battle that triggered the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists. The Dec. 31 action by the Bureau of Land Management in favor of Hammond Ranches angered environmental groups. Steven Hammond, co-owner of the ranch, and his father, Dwight, were convicted of arson for setting fire to range land and sent to prison for mandatory five-year sentences. President Donald Trump pardoned the Hammonds in 2018, allowing them to be freed from federal prison.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-DIVERSITY

Oregon House leaders move toward more diverse representation

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Acknowledging Oregon’s history of racism, Democratic leaders in the state House pledged Monday to open paths for more diverse representation in the Legislature and its leadership. It comes as Rep. Janelle Bynum, who is Black and represents Portland’s eastern suburbs, announced Monday that she’s dropping her bid to become House speaker. Bynum said on Twitter that she looks forward to the day when she can be elected to lead the House. Leaders of the Democratic-controlled House credited Bynum for confronting racism. They made several pledges toward more inclusiveness, such as including House members of color in Democratic caucus leadership.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINATIONS

Gov. sets goal for faster COVID-19 vaccinations

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is calling for vaccinating Oregonians faster as the Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported 728 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. Health officials initially reported 731 cases on Monday but said later that three Multnomah County cases were found to be duplicates. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports state officials have received nearly 200,000 vaccine doses but have administered only about a quarter, a rate that places Oregon among the slowest performing states nationwide. Brown directed the Oregon Health Authority to administer 12,000 vaccinations per day by two weeks from now, saying she wants the authority to partner widely to get it accomplished.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES-SEATTLE

Washington, Oregon, 29 tribes sue over plan to move archives

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington, Oregon and more than two dozen Native American and Alaska Native tribes are suing the federal government to stop the sale of the National Archives building in Seattle. The sale would force the relocation of millions of invaluable historical records to California and Missouri. The government is planning to sell the vast warehouse under a law aimed at unloading excess civilian property, but the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday says the building is anything but “excess.” It contains irreplaceable documents dating to the 1840s and is used all the time for research about everything from tribal history to Japanese internment during World War II.

ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT-ESCAPE

Police: Suspect escapes precinct after cleaners open door

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a man suspected of attempted murder who escaped a secure room in a police precinct may have gotten out after a COVID-19 cleaning crew opened the door. Police arrested David Dahlen Saturday on suspicion of ramming a stolen pickup into an officer on Dec. 24. The Portland Police Bureau says while Dahlen was awaiting questioning, a crew doing COVID-19 disinfection opened the door, then closed it when they saw him. Police say preliminary investigation shows the door didn’t fully latch and investigators believe Dahlen pushed it open and exited the building through a stairwell. Police have not yet found Dahlen and are asking the public to call 911 if he is seen.

AP-OR-FLIR SALE

Night-vision company Flir sells for $8B to Teledyne

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — California-based Teledyne Technologies will buy the Oregon thermal-imaging company Flir for $8 billion in cash and stock. The deal announced Monday means the loss of another tech company in Oregon as a string of major businesses have sold to larger corporations elsewhere. Flir makes thermal-imaging and night-vision technology for the military, domestic security and various industrial and consumer applications. The company moved its executive team to a second headquarters in Virginia in 2019 but still has about 350 employees in Wilsonville, Oregon.

CHILD-REMAINS

Oregon police seek help in identifying child

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A sketch of the child whose body was found in rural Lincoln County in December was released on Monday. KOIN reports that police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the young girl. The remains of the child were discovered Dec. 10 in the area of the scenic rest stop along the heavily wooded H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in Lincoln County. Authorities say they believe that the girl, who died at least a month before her body was found, was between ages 6 ½ and 10. She was about 3-foot-10 to 4-foot-6-inches tall and her hair was long and either dark brown or black.

NOAA RESEARCH SHIPS

Louisiana shipyard to build 2 new research ships for NOAA

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A shipyard in Louisiana has a $178 million Navy contract to build two new research ships for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors LLC is located in Houma, the same city where another shipyard is building three smaller academic research vessels for the National Science Foundation. The ships will be named Oceanographer and Discoverer. Each will operate with a crew of 20 and will be able to carry up to 28 scientists for up to 40 days. The National Science Foundation vessels will be able to carry about 13 crew members and 16 scientists for up to 21 days.