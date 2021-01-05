Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AMBER ALERT-YAKIMA TEEN

Amber alert issued for possibly kidnapped teen from Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An Amber alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who authorities say may have been kidnapped from Yakima, Washington. Authorities say Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro took the garbage out from her Yakima home at about 11:20 a.m. Monday and did not return. Yakima Police Captain Shawn Boyle told The Seattle Times her family was home when she disappeared and grew concerned when she didn’t come back inside. She was last seen wearing jeans and blue sweatshirt. Detectives believe she may have been kidnapped by 36-year-old Daniel Ovante, a man who had “coerced her via social media,” and took her to Arizona for about a month, authorities said. She was found and taken back to Washington in November.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES-SEATTLE

Washington, Oregon, 29 tribes sue over plan to move archives

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington, Oregon and more than two dozen Native American and Alaska Native tribes are suing the federal government to stop the sale of the National Archives building in Seattle. The sale would force the relocation of millions of invaluable historical records to California and Missouri. The government is planning to sell the vast warehouse under a law aimed at unloading excess civilian property, but the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday says the building is anything but “excess.” It contains irreplaceable documents dating to the 1840s and is used all the time for research about everything from tribal history to Japanese internment during World War II.

METHANE GAS-FANS

Fans blow methane from housing development built on landfill

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state residential development is using fans to blow away methane gas emitted from a decommissioned landfill on which the homes were built. The Everett Herald reports two fans at either end of the Riverfront Development in Everett suck the gas from the soil and blow out the vapor through a steel pipe. Plans for the six-phase development along the Snohomish River owned by Shelter Holdings include 1,250 multi-family units. The property is expected to generate small amounts of methane for years, but the production rate has slowed substantially and likely will continue to diminish over time.

OREGON RANCHERS-GRAZING

Ranchers whose case sparked standoff may get grazing rights

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The federal government has proposed awarding grazing allotments to an Oregon ranching family whose members were convicted of arson in a court battle that triggered the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists. The Dec. 31 action by the Bureau of Land Management in favor of Hammond Ranches angered environmental groups. Steven Hammond, co-owner of the ranch, and his father, Dwight, were convicted of arson for setting fire to range land and sent to prison for mandatory five-year sentences. President Donald Trump pardoned the Hammonds in 2018, allowing them to be freed from federal prison.

HOMELESS-HOTELS

King County seeks to buy hotels to house homeless

SEATTLE (AP) — King County plans to buy as many as a dozen hotels to permanently house hundreds of homeless people and provide them with services. The initiative is called Health Through Housing. It uses revenue from a .1% sales tax increase to develop a network of apartment-like shelters, with the goal of getting people out of tents, off of sidewalks, and into safe, clean homes. The county hopes to eventually house 45%, or 2,000 people, out of its chronically homeless population of 4,500. The goal for 2021 is to create housing units for 1,500 people countywide, in former hotels and nursing homes.

MUDSLIDE-TRAIN CANCELED

Sound Transit cancels north line train due to mudslide

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Sound Transit officials says north line train service for Monday has been canceled. The warning came after a weekend mudslide between the Mukilteo and Edmonds stations following a stormy weekend that dumped several inches of rain. A spokesman for the transit agency says northbound service is expected to resume on Tuesday. The agency said commuters could consider using bus service while the train service is suspended. A cold front ushered in a strong storm to parts of Puget Sound Saturday, drenching several areas of the state and causing several accidents on Interstate 90. Another round of wet weather moved through Sunday evening.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PEACEHEALTH

Hospital COVID-19 outbreak remains under investigation

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A top health official said Monday he doesn’t know how a COVID-19 outbreak spread to 30 patients and employees at a Vancouver hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the cause of the December outbreak at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center remains under investigation. But Dr. Lawrence Neville, chief medical center for PeaceHealth Columbia Network, said the hospital’s COVID-19 cluster can be traced to one patient who initially tested negative only to test positive days later. The hospital first became aware Dec. 27 of the positive test for the patient at the center of the outbreak. Neville says all the patients in the hospital were tested and the outbreak was isolated to one unit.

FATAL HOUSE FIRE

Woman’s body found in burned home in northwest Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a burning home in northwest Oregon. The Oregonian reports firefighters were called to the two-story home in Seaside on Friday afternoon and found the structure engulfed in flames. A search turned up the body of 69-year-old Bonnie Dasse, who was the only one inside the home. Investigators have not said what caused the blaze, and officials are still trying to pin down a timeline. No other homes were damaged. Seaside is a small coastal city just south of Astoria.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEDICAL CENTER

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has COVID-19 outbreak

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 spread to 30 patients in the past week at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. That’s according to a news release from PeaceHealth on Friday evening. None of the patients were admitted because of the virus, and none tested positive upon admission. Additionally, six employees who were caring for the patients also tested positive for the virus. PeaceHealth placed 86 employees in self-quarantine because of the outbreak. The facility’s medical officer says their infection specialists are conducting a review to understand the root cause of the outbreak. Clark County Public Health and PeaceHealth are notifying potentially exposed patients.

INSULIN PRICES-CAP

New Washington law sets $100 cap on copayments for insulin

SEATTLE (AP) — Many Washington residents with diabetes will have an easier time affording insulin this year, as a law imposes a $100 cap on patient copayments. The law applies to any health-care plan issued or renewed after Jan. 1 that covers insulin drugs. It includes language to protect people who have “high deductible” insurance from paying more than $100 per 30-day supply. The law was approved by the Washington Legislature in March to ease a crisis that can lead to medical complications. Studies show an estimated-one quarter of patients ration the medication because of cost or difficulty obtaining steady supplies.