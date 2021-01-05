AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 05.

Tuesday, Jan. 05 2:30 PM Washington Gov. Inslee delivers an update on the coronavirus pandemic – Washington Governor Jay Inslee delivers an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, virtually, with other speakers including Department of Health Secretary Dr Umair Shah, Assistant Secretary, Prevention, and Community Health Lacy Fehrenbach, State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases Dr Scott Lindquist, and Office of the Governor Executive Director of External Affairs Nick Streuli

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Governor Inslee’s Communications Office, 1 360 902 4136

Register here: https://watech.webex.com/watech/onstage/g.php?MTID=e817733d26c40d133e7dd1ed9ab17f699 * Please provide: Name, E-mail address, phone number, news organization. * The conference will start at 2:30 PM.

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jan. 06 December Sales

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

Wednesday, Jan. 06

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/news

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530

Thursday, Jan. 07 8:30 AM WSDOT I-405/SR 167 Corridor Program Executive Advisory Group meeting – Washington State Department of Transportation I-405/SR 167 Corridor Program Executive Advisory Group meeting, with Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar

Weblinks: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/wsdot

Contacts: Colleen Gants, Washington State Department of Transportation, GantsC@consultant.wsdot.wa.gov, 1 206 465 2311

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wsIiWbOPSaSHqYk6_Ch7RA * To provide verbal comments during the meeting, pre-register using the link above. Then, send an email to I405SR167Program@wsdot.wa.gov to sign up for or provide public comment. Include name and contact information before noon on Jan. 6.