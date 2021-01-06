BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 3:40 p.m.

NUCLEAR WASTE TREATMENT

SPOKANE — A gigantic nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Washington state that has been under construction for 18 years is largely completed and soon will be ready to start processing radioactive wastes left over from the construction of the nation’s nuclear arsenal, the U.S. Department of Energy said Wednesday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 430 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Everyone over 70 years old and anyone over 50 who lives in a multigenerational household will be the next priorities for COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state, health officials said Wednesday. SENT: 260 words.

AMAZON AFFORDABLE HOUSING

SEATTLE — Amazon has announced $2 billion in loans and grants to secure affordable housing in three U.S. cities where it has major operations, including a Seattle suburb where the online retail giant employs at least 5,000 workers. SENT: 330 words. With AP photos.

TACOMA POLICE ASSAULT

TACOMA, Wash. — A case against two Tacoma police officers accused of telling a woman to beat her 9-year-old grandson with a belt should not have been dismissed, an appellate court said Tuesday. SENT: 310 words.

SPORTS

BBO–Rangers-Reds Trade: Warren sent from Rangers to Reds for $100,000.

IN BRIEF

ELECTORAL COLLEGE MCMORRIS RODGERS: McMorris Rodgers will now uphold Electoral College vote.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE WASHINGTON: Crowd breaks fence at Washington governor’s mansion.

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL-MOSQUEDA: Seattle City Councilmember Mosqueda to seek 2nd term.

SPOKANE BOMB THREAT: Man who threatened to blow up Democrat office faces prison.

VIRUS OUTBREAK PRISON: 218 inmates positive for COVID-19 at prison near Vancouver.

WASTEWATER SPILL: 250,000 gallons released from wastewater treatment plant.