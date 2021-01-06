Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says coronavirus vaccinations for 130,000 front-line health care workers and long-term care residents should be finished by the end of January. The Republican governor said Tuesday that the timeline for the first round of vaccinations in the state depends on Idaho continuing to receive the vaccine from the federal government. He also says it’s not clear what percentage of people in the first group will opt to get vaccinated. Through Monday, more than 20,000 doses had been administered of the two-shot vaccine. Little’s objective is to distribute the vaccine’s limited supply to preserve health care capacity and protect the most vulnerable. About 143,000 Idaho residents have been infected and 1,459 have died.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — One of Idaho’s four congressmen says he will object to the Electoral College count from some swing states, siding with President Donald Trump and some other GOP lawmakers in an eleventh-hour attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s election win. U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher released a video Monday repeating claims that some states including Pennsylvania and Michigan, “bypassed state legislatures” and redefined election parameters by adjusting voting timelines or changing the way they mailed ballots. Such claims have already been rejected by various courts around the country. Idaho’s three other congressional delegates have not publicly said if they plan to object during Wednesday’s joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College vote.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group brought together by Idaho Gov. Brad Little to find ways to bolster faltering salmon and steelhead populations has agreed to encourage habitat restoration but avoid breaching dams. The report released over the weekend by the Republican governor’s workgroup flatly states it’s not a recovery plan. Rather, it’s a list of recommendations approved by a group that includes conservationists, power companies, farmers, tribes, irrigators and ranchers. It recommends creating a statewide inventory of habitat in all river basins and collaborating with property owners and water users to improve habitat, among other things.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The federal government has proposed awarding grazing allotments to an Oregon ranching family whose members were convicted of arson in a court battle that triggered the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists. The Dec. 31 action by the Bureau of Land Management in favor of Hammond Ranches angered environmental groups. Steven Hammond, co-owner of the ranch, and his father, Dwight, were convicted of arson for setting fire to range land and sent to prison for mandatory five-year sentences. President Donald Trump pardoned the Hammonds in 2018, allowing them to be freed from federal prison.