Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:43 a.m. PST

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has set a goal of 12,000 vaccinations per day within the next two weeks. Health authority officials said Tuesday if they expand the number of administration sites and adjust prioritization requirements, then they are confident they will reach that goal. The first phase of vaccination prioritization focused on health care workers and residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Effective this week, Oregon Health Authority will expand vaccinations to hospice programs, mobile crisis care, outpatient settings serving specific high-risk groups, in-home care services, non-emergency medical transport, health care providers in other outpatient settings, and public health workers.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has granted the lawyer for a man charged with helping the Islamic State group maintain an online presence almost a year to prepare for a complicated trial involving classified information. Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, whose trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday in Portland, allegedly produced and disseminated Islamic State propaganda and recruiting material through social media platforms. Working from a Portland suburb, Mothafar also allegedly distributed online articles that described how to kill and maim with a knife and that encouraged attacks. Mothafar has pleaded not guilty to charges of providing material support to a designated terrorist organization and conspiring to provide support.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at a Portland apartment complex has killed one person and sickened three others. Multnomah County health officials said Tuesday they told over 100 residents of Rosemont Court to leave after residents contracted pneumonia. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the health department said experts linked the outbreak Monday to the apartment’s water system. County officials are cleaning the building’s plumbing system to remove any remaining traces of Legionella, the bacteria that causes the disease. Multnomah County spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said residents were staying in Portland-area hotels while health officials investigate the outbreak source.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman is facing charges after attacking another woman on a Spirit Airlines flight at Portland International Airport on Sunday because the woman’s kids had kicked the back of her seat. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports after the flight landed, Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams pulled her luggage from an overhead bin then punched passenger Nataly Hernandez several times, leaving Hernandez with a bleeding lip and lumps on her head, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The complaint shows Walker-Williams said she hit Hernandez after Hernandez ignored her when she asked her to tell her kids to stop it and Hernandez hit her on the shoulder.