Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:43 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle indie rocker and podcaster John Roderick has apologized for a story he told online about making his young daughter spend six hours learning how to use a can opener. The musician, most famously of the band The Long Winters, wrote on Twitter about how the 9-year-old became hungry and frustrated to the point of tears as she tried to open the can of beans. Roderick faced uproar from people who described his actions as emotionally abusive. He said on his website Tuesday he told the story poorly — omitting that his wife was present and that there was a lot of laughter as well — to fit his sarcastic public personality, and that he was sorry it caused readers pain.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says some COVID-19 restrictions in Washington will be eased beginning next week and the state will change its reopening plan to move from a county-based oversight system to one focused on regions. At a news conference Tuesday the Democratic governor said the state’s new guidelines would go into effect Jan. 11 and include “a small resumption of some activities statewide.” Inslee said some live entertainment with very tight capacity restrictions and some fitness programs would be allowed. Also, instead of having each of Washington’s 39 counties treated separately, the state will divide them into eight geographic regions based on health system resources when considering virus oversight.

SEATTLE (AP) — Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane says she will object to the Electoral College vote count, challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s win in certain states. She said Wednesday’s Congressional vote is not about overturning an election but about examining allegations of potential fraud, certifying that states are protecting election integrity, and ensuring people’s voices are heard. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed widespread fraud, but Republican and Democratic election officials and judges have rejected those claims, further cementing Biden’s victory. U.S. Republican Reps. Dan Newhouse, of Sunnyside, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of Vancouver, said in a letter to House leaders they will not join other Republicans in objecting.

LOFALL, Wash. (AP) — Eight waterfront homes along Hood Canal in Washington were evacuated due to a fire and a landslide that destabilized the hillside and pushed trees into at least one home. Poulsbo firefighters responded to the cluster of homes on Seclusion Cove north of Poulsbo, late Monday afternoon after a fire was reported in a boathouse and RV. Crews found the hillside above the homes was sliding, so they couldn’t reach the burning boathouse with their equipment. A fireboat had to be called in. Crews evacuated eight waterfront homes due to the slide, which destabilized the road leading to the cove. Landslides were also reported in other parts of the state and in Oregon because of ongoing rain storms.