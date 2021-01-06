Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Coby White had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the short-handed Chicago Bulls downed the Portland Trail Blazers 111-108. Otto Porter Jr. added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who have won four of their last five games. CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Damian Lillard had 24 points and nine assists. The Blazers led by as many as 20 points early in the game but the Bulls chipped away at the lead before pulling in front in the final quarter.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When Jamal Adams and Carlos Dunlap each made it clear to their former employers they wanted out, part of the reason was so they could experience the postseason. For Adams, he wanted to get there for the first time. For Dunlap, he wanted another chance at a playoff run in the latter stages of his career. Both got their wish, leaving behind the Jets and Bengals respectively, and helped the Seattle Seahawks claim their first division title in four years going 12-4 this season. And now comes part of their reward: Saturday’s wild-card round playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

UNDATED (AP) — UCLA faces Arizona in the marquee game in the Pac-12 Conference this week. The Bruins are tied with No. 17 Oregon atop the conference standings at 3-0. The Wildcats have won four straight and haven’t seemed to be hampered by a self-imposed postseason ban announced on Dec. 29. On the women’s side, top-ranked Stanford faces another test against No. 11 Oregon. The Cardinal beat No. 9 UCLA, No. 7 Arizona and Arizona State their past three games.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have made two more additions to their front office, bringing in former Buffalo general manager Jason Botterill as an assistant GM and Norm Maciver as director of player personnel. Botterill joins the Kraken after serving as the general manager of the Sabres for three seasons. Botterill was fired in June in a strange flipflop after the Sabres’ ownership initially announced he would return for a fourth season. Maciver spent the past 14 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks in a variety of roles.