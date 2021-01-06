Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

1st group for Idaho vaccinations should be done this month

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says coronavirus vaccinations for 130,000 front-line health care workers and long-term care residents should be finished by the end of January. The Republican governor said Tuesday that the timeline for the first round of vaccinations in the state depends on Idaho continuing to receive the vaccine from the federal government. He also says it’s not clear what percentage of people in the first group will opt to get vaccinated. Through Monday, more than 20,000 doses had been administered of the two-shot vaccine. Little’s objective is to distribute the vaccine’s limited supply to preserve health care capacity and protect the most vulnerable. About 143,000 Idaho residents have been infected and 1,459 have died.

ELECTORAL VOTES-IDAHO

Idaho US Rep. Fulcher says he’ll object to Electoral votes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — One of Idaho’s four congressmen says he will object to the Electoral College count from some swing states, siding with President Donald Trump and some other GOP lawmakers in an eleventh-hour attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s election win. U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher released a video Monday repeating claims that some states including Pennsylvania and Michigan, “bypassed state legislatures” and redefined election parameters by adjusting voting timelines or changing the way they mailed ballots. Such claims have already been rejected by various courts around the country. Idaho’s three other congressional delegates have not publicly said if they plan to object during Wednesday’s joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College vote.

SALMON RECOVERY

Idaho group recommends ways to bolster salmon, steelhead

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group brought together by Idaho Gov. Brad Little to find ways to bolster faltering salmon and steelhead populations has agreed to encourage habitat restoration but avoid breaching dams. The report released over the weekend by the Republican governor’s workgroup flatly states it’s not a recovery plan. Rather, it’s a list of recommendations approved by a group that includes conservationists, power companies, farmers, tribes, irrigators and ranchers. It recommends creating a statewide inventory of habitat in all river basins and collaborating with property owners and water users to improve habitat, among other things.

OREGON RANCHERS-GRAZING

Ranchers whose case sparked standoff may get grazing rights

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The federal government has proposed awarding grazing allotments to an Oregon ranching family whose members were convicted of arson in a court battle that triggered the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists. The Dec. 31 action by the Bureau of Land Management in favor of Hammond Ranches angered environmental groups. Steven Hammond, co-owner of the ranch, and his father, Dwight, were convicted of arson for setting fire to range land and sent to prison for mandatory five-year sentences. President Donald Trump pardoned the Hammonds in 2018, allowing them to be freed from federal prison.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES-SEATTLE

Washington, Oregon, 29 tribes sue over plan to move archives

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington, Oregon and more than two dozen Native American and Alaska Native tribes are suing the federal government to stop the sale of the National Archives building in Seattle. The sale would force the relocation of millions of invaluable historical records to California and Missouri. The government is planning to sell the vast warehouse under a law aimed at unloading excess civilian property, but the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday says the building is anything but “excess.” It contains irreplaceable documents dating to the 1840s and is used all the time for research about everything from tribal history to Japanese internment during World War II.

POTATO PEST

US issues new rules for Idaho potato field quarantines

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released a new plan involving methods to deal with a microscopic pest in southeastern Idaho that threatens the state’s billion-dollar industry that supplies a third of the nation’s potatoes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture late last week released the final rule that sets out criteria for killing off pale cyst nematodes and reopening quarantined fields to production. The new rule follows a 2018 court decision that found the U.S. government illegally quarantined Idaho potato fields infested with the nematode first discovered in 2006. But the judge allowed the quarantines to remain until the Agriculture Department approved new rules with public input.