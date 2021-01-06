Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINATIONS

Oregon officials present plan to vaccinate more people

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has set a goal of 12,000 vaccinations per day within the next two weeks. Health authority officials said Tuesday if they expand the number of administration sites and adjust prioritization requirements, then they are confident they will reach that goal. The first phase of vaccination prioritization focused on health care workers and residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Effective this week, Oregon Health Authority will expand vaccinations to hospice programs, mobile crisis care, outpatient settings serving specific high-risk groups, in-home care services, non-emergency medical transport, health care providers in other outpatient settings, and public health workers.

AP-US-ISLAMIC-STATE-DIGITAL-PRESENCE

Citing complexities, judge delays Islamic State support case

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has granted the lawyer for a man charged with helping the Islamic State group maintain an online presence almost a year to prepare for a complicated trial involving classified information. Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, whose trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday in Portland, allegedly produced and disseminated Islamic State propaganda and recruiting material through social media platforms. Working from a Portland suburb, Mothafar also allegedly distributed online articles that described how to kill and maim with a knife and that encouraged attacks. Mothafar has pleaded not guilty to charges of providing material support to a designated terrorist organization and conspiring to provide support.

LEGIONNAIRES DISEASE OUTBREAK

1 dead, 3 hospitalized in Legionnaires’ disease outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at a Portland apartment complex has killed one person and sickened three others. Multnomah County health officials said Tuesday they told over 100 residents of Rosemont Court to leave after residents contracted pneumonia. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the health department said experts linked the outbreak Monday to the apartment’s water system. County officials are cleaning the building’s plumbing system to remove any remaining traces of Legionella, the bacteria that causes the disease. Multnomah County spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said residents were staying in Portland-area hotels while health officials investigate the outbreak source.

PLANE PASSENGER ASSAULT

Airline passenger throws punches after kids kick seat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman is facing charges after attacking another woman on a Spirit Airlines flight at Portland International Airport on Sunday because the woman’s kids had kicked the back of her seat. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports after the flight landed, Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams pulled her luggage from an overhead bin then punched passenger Nataly Hernandez several times, leaving Hernandez with a bleeding lip and lumps on her head, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The complaint shows Walker-Williams said she hit Hernandez after Hernandez ignored her when she asked her to tell her kids to stop it and Hernandez hit her on the shoulder.

STATE LAWMAKER RESIGNS

State senator from Clackamas County to resign

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state senator from Clackamas County is resigning two years before his term expires. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports in an email to colleagues, Sen. Alan Olsen of Canby said he will step down Jan. 10, citing a need to put family first. Olsen represents Senate District 20, which covers much of Clackamas County, including Boring, Canby, Damascus, Estacada, Eagle Creek, Gladstone, parts of Happy Valley and Oregon City. He has represented the area since 2011.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESTAURANT FINE

Restaurant hit with order, fine for COVID-19 violations

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — After nearly a month of serving customers indoors despite state rules against it, Stuffy’s II Restaurant of Longview, Washington has received official notice of a temporary restraining order and $126,000 fine. The restaurant’s owners are set to appear at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court in response to a temporary restraining order filed by the state Attorney General’s Office. The state Department of Labor and Industries also issued a citation for “willful serious violations for having inside dining each day for seven days Dec. 22-28.” That led to a penalty of $126,000, said L&I spokesperson Dina Lorraine.

ACCIDENTAL FATAL SHOOTING

Portland man charged in brother’s accidental fatal shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 22-year-old Portland man has been charged with manslaughter after authorities say he accidentally shot his brother with a firearm they had been trying to figure out how to operate. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed the charge against Angel C. Martinez in the death of Christian Martinez. The shooting happened Saturday in an apartment complex.

EVACUATIONS-LANDSLIDE

Waterfront homes evacuated due to landslide near Poulsbo

LOFALL, Wash. (AP) — Eight waterfront homes along Hood Canal in Washington were evacuated due to a fire and a landslide that destabilized the hillside and pushed trees into at least one home. Poulsbo firefighters responded to the cluster of homes on Seclusion Cove north of Poulsbo, late Monday afternoon after a fire was reported in a boathouse and RV. Crews found the hillside above the homes was sliding, so they couldn’t reach the burning boathouse with their equipment. A fireboat had to be called in. Crews evacuated eight waterfront homes due to the slide, which destabilized the road leading to the cove. Landslides were also reported in other parts of the state and in Oregon because of ongoing rain storms.