Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

BEAN DAD-APOLOGY

Seattle musician, podcaster apologizes for ‘bean dad’ story

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle indie rocker and podcaster John Roderick has apologized for a story he told online about making his young daughter spend six hours learning how to use a can opener. The musician, most famously of the band The Long Winters, wrote on Twitter about how the 9-year-old became hungry and frustrated to the point of tears as she tried to open the can of beans. Roderick faced uproar from people who described his actions as emotionally abusive. He said on his website Tuesday he told the story poorly — omitting that his wife was present and that there was a lot of laughter as well — to fit his sarcastic public personality, and that he was sorry it caused readers pain.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee announces new COVID-19 reopening plan for Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee says some COVID-19 restrictions in Washington will be eased beginning next week and the state will change its reopening plan to move from a county-based oversight system to one focused on regions. At a news conference Tuesday the Democratic governor said the state’s new guidelines would go into effect Jan. 11 and include “a small resumption of some activities statewide.” Inslee said some live entertainment with very tight capacity restrictions and some fitness programs would be allowed. Also, instead of having each of Washington’s 39 counties treated separately, the state will divide them into eight geographic regions based on health system resources when considering virus oversight.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE-WASHINGTON STATE

McMorris Rodgers to object to Electoral College count

SEATTLE (AP) — Republican Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane says she will object to the Electoral College vote count, challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s win in certain states. She said Wednesday’s Congressional vote is not about overturning an election but about examining allegations of potential fraud, certifying that states are protecting election integrity, and ensuring people’s voices are heard. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed widespread fraud, but Republican and Democratic election officials and judges have rejected those claims, further cementing Biden’s victory. U.S. Republican Reps. Dan Newhouse, of Sunnyside, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of Vancouver, said in a letter to House leaders they will not join other Republicans in objecting.

EVACUATIONS-LANDSLIDE

Waterfront homes evacuated due to landslide near Poulsbo

LOFALL, Wash. (AP) — Eight waterfront homes along Hood Canal in Washington were evacuated due to a fire and a landslide that destabilized the hillside and pushed trees into at least one home. Poulsbo firefighters responded to the cluster of homes on Seclusion Cove north of Poulsbo, late Monday afternoon after a fire was reported in a boathouse and RV. Crews found the hillside above the homes was sliding, so they couldn’t reach the burning boathouse with their equipment. A fireboat had to be called in. Crews evacuated eight waterfront homes due to the slide, which destabilized the road leading to the cove. Landslides were also reported in other parts of the state and in Oregon because of ongoing rain storms.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESTAURANT FINE

Restaurant hit with order, fine for COVID-19 violations

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — After nearly a month of serving customers indoors despite state rules against it, Stuffy’s II Restaurant of Longview, Washington has received official notice of a temporary restraining order and $126,000 fine. The restaurant’s owners are set to appear at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Cowlitz County Superior Court in response to a temporary restraining order filed by the state Attorney General’s Office. The state Department of Labor and Industries also issued a citation for “willful serious violations for having inside dining each day for seven days Dec. 22-28.” That led to a penalty of $126,000, said L&I spokesperson Dina Lorraine.

AMBER ALERT-YAKIMA TEEN

Teen believed kidnapped from Yakima found in Nevada

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl who was believed to have been kidnapped from Yakima, Washington and was the subject of an Amber alert was found late Monday in Nevada. Yakima Police said a suspect vehicle was seen around 10 p.m. Monday in Nevada and local authorities pulled the driver over. The missing teenager, Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, was found in the vehicle and safely recovered. A male suspect was taken into custody. Authorities say Revuelta-Buenrostro took the garbage out from her Yakima home at about 11:20 a.m. Monday and did not return. Her family was home when she disappeared and grew concerned when she didn’t come back inside.

NORTH PACIFIC FISHING

Some fishermen on edge after rough year in North Pacific

SEATTLE (AP) — Some fishermen in the North Pacific Ocean are on edge ahead of a traditionally fruitful winter fishing season, following a rough 2020 that saw catch rates fall below long-term averages. The Seattle Times reported Monday that the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of some research surveys, making it more difficult to determine how many fish are in the Bering Sea off Alaska. Fishermen have begun their two-week coronavirus quarantines ahead of the Jan. 20 start of the fishing season and aren’t sure what they’ll find once ships largely based in Washington state make their way to the Bering Sea.

SALMON RECOVERY

Idaho group recommends ways to bolster salmon, steelhead

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group brought together by Idaho Gov. Brad Little to find ways to bolster faltering salmon and steelhead populations has agreed to encourage habitat restoration but avoid breaching dams. The report released over the weekend by the Republican governor’s workgroup flatly states it’s not a recovery plan. Rather, it’s a list of recommendations approved by a group that includes conservationists, power companies, farmers, tribes, irrigators and ranchers. It recommends creating a statewide inventory of habitat in all river basins and collaborating with property owners and water users to improve habitat, among other things.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES-SEATTLE

Washington, Oregon, 29 tribes sue over plan to move archives

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington, Oregon and more than two dozen Native American and Alaska Native tribes are suing the federal government to stop the sale of the National Archives building in Seattle. The sale would force the relocation of millions of invaluable historical records to California and Missouri. The government is planning to sell the vast warehouse under a law aimed at unloading excess civilian property, but the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday says the building is anything but “excess.” It contains irreplaceable documents dating to the 1840s and is used all the time for research about everything from tribal history to Japanese internment during World War II.

METHANE GAS-FANS

Fans blow methane from housing development built on landfill

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state residential development is using fans to blow away methane gas emitted from a decommissioned landfill on which the homes were built. The Everett Herald reports two fans at either end of the Riverfront Development in Everett suck the gas from the soil and blow out the vapor through a steel pipe. Plans for the six-phase development along the Snohomish River owned by Shelter Holdings include 1,250 multi-family units. The property is expected to generate small amounts of methane for years, but the production rate has slowed substantially and likely will continue to diminish over time.