Accolade: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $38.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in February, Accolade said it expects revenue in the range of $51 million to $54 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $162 million to $165 million.

Accolade shares have risen 8.5% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACCD